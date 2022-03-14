Blake Shelton Shares Throw Back to When He Had Long Curls

Country musician Blake Shelton shared a fun throwback featuring some questionable style choices from early in his career.

“When you #ComeBackAsACountryBoy, it’s all about the paisley print, y’all…” Shelton captioned a throwback photo. In the snapshot, he rocked a mullet and a paisley shirt while apparently practicing his best smolder.

Fans loved the photo. Many of them commented on how they feel he’s aged better than he started off, while one simply wrote: “hubba hubba hubba.” Another follower added: “‘Austin’ is the song I thought about when I saw this picture.”

“20 years ago, omg!” one particularly enthusiastic fan wrote. “So cute, & good lookin’…today, still so cute & so handsome. Paisley shirt back then, oh yeah, aging like fine wine! …but your button down shirts today, jeans, cowboy boots, hoodies, flipped baseball hats, cowboy hats, whatever you’re wearing is always,#ComeBackAsACountryBoy! You’re the best Blake!!”

Blake Shelton Opens Up About Fatherhood

Recently, Shelton discussed his role as a stepfather to wife Gwen Stefani’s three sons. He takes this role seriously, as his father instilled that level of responsibility into him.

“I think Gwen thought when we first started seeing each other that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that,”he continued. Having both appeared as judges on The Voice, the unlikely duo began dating after they both went through divorces. After seven years of dating, they married last August.

According to Shelton, his relationship with Stefani allowed him to slow down and enjoy life outside from his music career, largely because she was already the mother of three children. Interestingly, this created a parallel between his life and that of his father.

“My dad when he married my mom — my mom [already] had a baby, my brother, Richie,” Shelton explained. “He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1-year-old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad.”

As a result, Shelton never questioned how he could raise another man’s children, because he was willing to accept them as his. The musician explained: “The example that my dad set for me was that [children were] not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me.”

Moreover, Shelton is happy to be a father figure to his stepsons, so happy that rumors of retirement continue to swirl.

“What I’ve been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away,” he said. “You gotta get some life in there. [By] marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys … and all of a sudden, you go, there’s other stuff.”