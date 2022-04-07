Blake Shelton Shelton Is Farming His Oklahoma Ranch and Digging a Well for Wife Gwen Stefani: VIDEO

Although he’s best known for making incredible music, country music hitmaker Blake Shelton has another interest: farming on his Oklahoma ranch.

“We are farming!” Blake Shelton declares in a Twitter post. He also shares a video of him running with his phone while his wife, Gwen Stefani is on the tractor.

In a separate social media post, Blake Shelton explained why he started farming on his ranch a little earlier than usual this year. “I think probably some of the old-timers out there would say, ‘What you doing is way too early.’ The rule of thumb in Oklahoma is don’t plant anything until after April 10th. But I don’t give a crap,” Blake Shelton states. He also turns the camera to show his tractors while playing his“Come Back As A Country Boy” single. “See, I got the old man behind me. Got the new guy. Seeds are going into the ground today, people!”

Blake Shelton Recently Spoke About How His Stepsons are Adjusting to Life On His Oklahoma Ranch

Taste of Country reports that during his appearance at Country Radio Seminar 2022, Blake Shelton explained how his three stepsons, 15-year-old Kingston, 13-year-old Zuma, and 7-year-old Apollo, are adjusting to life on his Oklahoma ranch.

“Two of them were like, ‘Well, what do we do now?’” Blake Shelton revealed. “I go, ‘Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.’ Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks. Or getting on a buggy and driving around.”

Blake Shelton also said that the trips to his Oklahoma ranch with the boys have given him the opportunity to share new experiences and make memories with them. He also said that he taught the trio how to fish. The country singer also encouraged the kids to spend more time outside. Which apparently may have backfired. “When it comes to burning, staring fires, and throwing hatchets. You better get out of the way!”

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton’s wife Gwen Stefani shared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday (April 6th) that for the first time since marrying the country music star last summer, she is ready to share details about their relationship.

“When asked about their wedding, Gwen Stefani revealed, “It just got smaller and smaller. And you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways. It was like the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate, it was so exactly what it needed to be.”

Gwen Stefani goes on to add that her marriage to Blake Shelton, who she dubs her best friend, has been so fun so far. “I’m so into it! So, I feel very blessed.”