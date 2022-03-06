Blake Shelton Speaks Out About Wife Gwen Stefani’s ‘Strong Faith in God’

Country star Blake Shelton shared in a lengthy interview recently why we might continue hearing more spiritual references in his music. The singer divulged that his relationship with Gwen Stefani– and her relationship with God, has given him perspective on art and on life. For Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s faith has certainly inspired him.

What We Learned

The pair met on set as judges on NBC’s “The Voice”

Shelton and Stefani supported each other through divorces from previous partners as friends before they dated

Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani’s faith bleeds into his own art

He shared that the way the two icons met and fell in love was “all the proof I needed”

Stefani’s faith inspired Shelton’s more “Godly” tracks

In an interview at the 2022 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, the star gave insight about how his wife’s faith has made a huge impact on him. “I think that under the circumstances that Gwen and I fell in love with each other and got together was all the proof I needed,” Shelton explained.

“She has such a strong faith in God. That’s No. 1 in her life and has been her whole life. She doesn’t beat you over the head with it — she would never do that. That’s her relationship.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met on the set of “The Voice” in 2014. At the time, they were both married to other people. However, the two hit it off as friends and enjoyed being on the show together. Just over a year later, Shelton and Miranda Lambert split after marrying in 2011. The next month, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale ended their 13-year marriage.

The two have shared in multiple interviews how supporting each other through these heartbreaks leads to a romance between them. Shelton and Stefani dated for a few years and recorded several songs together. In July of 2021, the two shared “I dos” at an intimate ceremony.

Shelton Says Gwen Stefani’s Faith Means She ‘Sees the God in Everything’

The 45-year-old singer explained how Stefani’s strong faith has naturally become a significant part of his own life. As a result, he’s found himself writing about spirituality more often.

“I’ve learned a lot from Gwen about a lot of things, really just watching her, learning from her and learning how she thinks and how she treats people, and how she just operates in her life,” Shelton notes. “Naturally I start seeing the God in everything, because she does.”

He added, “Of course, that starts bleeding into my records and my music, and next thing you know, I’m recording songs and writing songs about faith and God. I can’t imagine that I’ll ever completely go there, but I do like having it on my records — because I want it on there.”

Gwen Stefani’s influence has certainly been positive. Hits from Shelton like “God’s Country” and “Happy Anywhere” have both seen notable success.