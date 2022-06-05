Blake Shelton Surprises Fans at Gwen Stefani’s Hollywood Bowl 100th Anniversary Performance

On Friday night, pop star Gwen Stefani performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and surprised fans by bringing out her husband Blake Shelton for a duet. Stefani’s performance kicked off the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th season at the legendary L.A. amphitheater.

The beloved couple first met as judges on The Voice after each going through public divorces to their famous spouses. After dating for six years, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married on the country singer’s Oklahoma ranch in July 2021. After Stefani introduced her husband to the crowd, the couple sang their 2020 duet “Nobody But You.”

The singer performed a variety of hits from across her entire career during the concert. She sang tracks dating back to the ’90s with her band No Doubt, performed songs from her solo career, and also included a few of her newer hits. She performed orchestral arrangements of classic hits that included “Don’t Speak,” “Spiderwebs,” “Just A Girl,” and more.

Towards the end of the show, Stefani broke out some of her solo career hits. In fact, the UCLA Bruin and USC Trojan marching bands and cheer squads joined the L.A. Philharmonic for a rendition of “Hollaback Girl.” Additionally, as the night came to a close during the song, fireworks exploded behind the amphitheater’s band shell.

Gwen Stefani’s L.A. concert is the first of many to celebrate the Hollywood Bowl’s centennial season. The historic venue has many more star performances and events lined up to round out its 100th year in operation.

Blake Shelton Calls Married Life ‘Magical’ with Gwen Stefani

Earlier this week, Blake Shelton spoke to People about his marriage to Gwen Stefani as their one-year wedding anniversary approaches. The happy couple will celebrate their anniversary on July 3rd, and Shelton called the last year of marriage to Stefani “magical.”

“I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you’ll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it. She’s just a magical person to be around,” Blake Shelton told People recently. “She really is one of a kind and I … That’s another one of those things. How could you even dream that? You know? And it happened.”

This is far from the first time Shelton has raved about his other half. The couple are both proud of their relationship and their love for one another. After being together for more almost seven years, their honeymoon phase seems far from over.

Earlier this year, Shelton shared more about their marriage during his appearance at Nashville’s Country Radio Seminar. The country singer noted that he deeply respects his wife’s faith, and that Gwen helped him see faith more clearly through the way she goes about her daily life.

“I think honestly, looking back, that under the circumstances that Gwen and I fell in love with each other and got together was all the proof I needed,” Shelton explained. “She has such a strong faith in God. Just watching her and learning from her and learning how she thinks and how she treats people and how she just operates in her life, naturally I start seeing the God in everything, because she does.”