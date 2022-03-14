Blake Shelton Talks How Family Weighs In on Eventual Retirement Talks

Blake Shelton is relishing life. The country superstar is a coach on The Voice, He’s releasing new music. And he and Gwen Stefani are married and in love.

Plus, Blake Shelton has more money than he could possibly spend. Rolling Stone said Shelton earned $83 million in 2021. That made him the top earner in country music.

So what does the 45-year-old Blake Shelton do now? Maybe cut back. That’s not what his fans want to hear. But it makes sense for an entertainer with a youngish, blended family who makes a living on stage and on TV.

The country star talked to Good Housekeeping about future plans.

“What I’ve been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away,” Blake Shelton said. “You gotta get some life in there. [By] marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys … and all of a sudden, you go, there’s other stuff.”

As step father, Shelton is helping raise Stefani’s three sons with Gavin Rossdale. They are Kingston, Apollo and Zuma. The three boys lived at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch during the pandemic. It’s also where Blake and Gwen were married. The couple also maintain a home in Los Angeles.

Shelton talked about being a step dad during his Good Housekeeping interview. He had a great example with his own dad, who was a step dad to Blake’s older brother, Richie.

“My dad when he married my mom — my mom [already] had a baby, my brother, Richie,” Blake Shelton said. “He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1-year-old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad.”

Shelton was 14 when his big brother died in a car wreck. “For me, my brother was my big brother,” Shelton said in 2018. “I mean, I wanted to be him. I wanted to look like him, dress like him, listen to what he listened to and be into the things he was into. So when he was killed in a car accident, it was literally like the world went silent. There was a void in my world all of a sudden, and I’m still not over it. I’m just used to it.”

So maybe when Blake Shelton talks about pulling back, he’s referring to maybe doing only music. Or maybe it’s a complete shutdown to spend time with Stefani’s three boys and those folks on his side of the family.

He definitely is staying busy right now. He next hits the stage in San Diego on April 2.

And Shelton’s last single — “Come Back as a Country Boy” — offered a glimpse of his idea of a perfect life. The song’s lyrics tell of Shelton’s dedication to his country lifestyle. He says if he doesn’t come back as a country boy, he’d rather not come back at all. Shelton filmed part of the music video at his ranch. It even included his dog.