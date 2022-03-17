Blake Shelton Wasn’t at Gwen Stefani’s RodeoHouston Concert Because He Was At Home With the Kids

Gwen Stefani finally made it to the RodeoHouston stage, but where was Blake Shelton? Seems her country superstar husband was back home working as an unglamorous babysitter.

Somebody had to look after Stefani’s three sons. So Shelton was being the perfect husband by embracing a stay-at-home stepdad role.

“I don’t wanna disappoint you, but I married Blake Shelton, and I feel terrible that he’s not here tonight,” Stefani told the rodeo crowd. “He’s an amazing stepdad. He’s babysitting for me right now.”

A crowd of more than 65,000 sang and danced with Stefani Tuesday night at NRG Stadium. Stefani is known for her fashion, and her attire Tuesday was an over-the-top blend of pop and western wear. Her sparkly white body suit looked straight out of The Electric Horseman. Somewhere, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans nodded in approval.

The official RodeoHouston social media account tweeted a photo of Stefani.

We Know Blake Shelton Was There with Gwen Stefani in Rodeo Spirit

Surely Blake Shelton was there in spirit as Gwen Stefani made her Houston rodeo debut. Stefani was scheduled to appear in 2020, but RodeoHouston was one of the first big event casualties of the Covid pandemic.

And Shelton knows what it’s like to sing from the NRG Stadium stage. He appeared at RodeoHouston in 2010, 2012-14 and 2018. Shelton was suffering from the flu the last time he took the stage there. And he told the crowd he was suffering.

“In the name of God, sing along. Help me! Help me!” Shelton begged the crowd. Then as he performed “Austin,” the crowd sang along.

“That’s got to be the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me at the Houston Rodeo,” he told the crowd, adding. “I love y’all!”

And we know Blake Shelton loves Gwen Stefani. The two married last summer in a small ceremony at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. Shelton even built a chapel on the property to make the wedding that much more special.

Shelton talked with Good Housekeeping about how his wife’s three sons have become his family. He acknowledged that he’s thinking of cutting back at work to spend more time with Kingston, Apollo and Zuma. Those are Stefani’s children from her marriage with Gavin Rossdale.

“What I’ve been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away,” Blake Shelton said. “You gotta get some life in there. [By] marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys … and all of a sudden, you go, there’s other stuff.”

But Shelton will get his chance to sing in the great state of Texas, May 22. He’ll be performing before the NASCAR All-Star Race at the Texas Motor Speedway outside Fort Worth. Maybe Stefani will show up with the boys.