Blake Shelton’s Wife Gwen Stefani Apologizes For Not Wearing Wedding Ring on Jimmy Kimmel

When pop music icon Gwen Stefani stopped by to visit Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, she had planned on showing off the impressive piece of sparkle she is most proud of – her wedding ring. However, Stefani was so focused on getting the wedding ring symbolizing her marriage to country music singer Blake Shelton all ready for its television debut, that after cleaning the wedding ring, she forgot to put it back on! And, the No Doubt singer says, she was “so embarrassed” about the faux pas.

“I forgot to wear my ring,” Gwen Stefani tells Jimmy Kimmel during a recent interview.

“It’s like the first time!” Stefani adds.

“I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy sees how sparkly and amazing my ring is,'” the pop-music icon adds.

“And then hello empty finger,” she quips.

Then, of course, Stefani had to issue an on-air apology to her husband. And she certainly made up for the mistake with some beautiful words.

“I’m sorry, Blakey,” Stefani says to the camera during the Jimmy Kimmel Live clip.

“I love my husband,” Stefani says.

“I love being married to him,” she continues. “It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, so here we are.”

Gwen Stefani May Have Forgotten Her Ring, But She’ll Never Forget the Day She Wed Husband Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani first met years ago when both singers were coaching contestants on The Voice. And, the two hit it off almost immediately. However, both Stefani and Shelton were going through divorces at the time that they met, with Shelton splitting from ex-wife Miranda Lambert and Stefani ending her union with Gavin Rossdale. Without a prospect for romance initially, the two The Voice stars formed an unbreakable friendship. Then, over the years, this bond continued to grow into something bigger.

In the summer of 2021 Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani finally tied the knot. The two exchanged nuptials in an intimate event held at Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. During the ceremony, Blake Shelton even serenaded Stefani while reciting his vows. This special moment featured Shelton singing a song titled We Can Reach the Stars, which Shelton wrote specifically for Stefani.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Shared A Special Moment Exchanging Heartfelt Vows During Their July 2021 Nuptials

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani turned to longtime friend and television personality Carson Daly to officiate their 2021 wedding. And, Daly had ideas for how to make the ceremony as special as it could be. He suggested the couple make the moment even more heartfelt by writing their own vows for the ceremony.

“At the wedding, Gwen starts and she wrote this [speech] saying ‘since I was a little girl,” Carson Daly recalls.

“And she crushes [it], not a dry eye in the church,” he continues. Then, Daly says, when Stefani finished delivering the heartfelt vows, she looked at Blake and said “top that, buddy.'”

That’s when Blake began to sing his special song for his future wife. And, as Daly recalls, there was “not a dry eye in the house.”