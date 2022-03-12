Blanco Brown Shares Look at Shocking X-Ray After Being Injured in Motorcycle Accident

In August 2020, country rap singer, Blanco Brown was injured in a frightening motorcycle accident. Now, he’s sharing his shocking X-ray from the event.

The past year and a half have been a journey of healing for the “The Git Up” singer. After the accident nearly killed him and left him with a number of injuries, the 36-year-old singer is giving fans a positive update on his injury.

Earlier this week, before he took the stage at the ACM Awards, he shared a photo of his X-Ray on Instagram. The picture shows the screw placed horizontally in his pelvis.

His caption reads, “You can’t tell me that I ain’t a miracle!!! Music is my purpose… God told me personally!!! Naw I ain’t the world’s biggest superstar but I am! #TrailerTrap This is just one x-ray of my many injuries and I’m still fighting through the pain!!!! Tomorrow I hit the @acmawards stage…Wow.”

Several friends and fans of the artist gathered around to show their love and support for Blanco after his motorcycle accident. One fan unleashed a positive message to the rapper’s comments. “Scrolling thru Insta, BB [Blanco Brown] blaring in the house, singing along at the top of my lungs and then this pic pops up,” they said. “Talk about perfect timing.”

Blanco Brown Discusses Motorcycle Accident That Nearly Took His Life

The accident took place when Blanco Brown was riding his motorcycle and collided head-on with a pickup truck in Atlanta. The terrifying event left him with a shattered wrist, leg, and arm. After the accident, the artist described hearing the doctors trying to save him while he fought for his life in the hospital. He went through 12-hours of surgery and stayed in the hospital for nearly a month afterward.

He spent countless hours praying and regaining his strength in physical therapy. Although he endured a frustrating and painful recovery, he couldn’t be happier to make it through the darkness.

“Some days are up and then some days are pain,” Brown shared with Billboard. “You just really don’t know what day you’re going to get until you get up and start trying to move around and do the physical therapy and stuff.”

“It was a scary moment, but I’m just glad that God had his arms around me. The accident was not my fault. That’s all I can speak on right at this moment,” he explained at the time.

“There’s nothing more real than laying there and you hear the doctor say, ‘If we don’t get him the blood, he’s not going to make it,’ and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Brown continued “That was a moment. I could only lay there. I was like, ‘Please don’t let me leave.'”

Blanco Brown’s first public appearance after the accident was at the ACM Awards 2021, which was only months after. Thankfully, he was able to recover in time for the award show.