Blue Ridge Country Festival Canceled For 2022: Here’s Why

Country fans that were looking forward to the Blue Ridge Country festival have been dealt some tough news. The festival has been canceled for 2022: Here’s Why.

At a Glance

The Blue Ridge County festival was postponed last year. Now, it’s being postponed for yet another year. The festival was scheduled for May 13-15.

According to WDBJ 7, An e-mail sent out to ticket holders said that the festival will no longer take place. The e-mail noted that they want to bring the festival back next year on “dates that are more favorable to our audience.”

It’s hard to know exactly why the festival was canceled. But based on this, it seems like there may not have been enough sales. Not only is the festival canceled, however, but the Facebook page and the website for the festival have been deleted.

Hopefully, fans who were looking forward to the festival will be able to attend next year.

Here’s Why The Festival was Canceled Last Year

Last year, organizers canceled the festival over COVID-19 concerns, making one in the long list of events canceled due to the pandemic. The reasoning for this year is far more unclear than last year when organizers canceled the October 1st- 3rd event set to take place in the Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Danville.

Ticket holders who had bought tickets, camping, and lockers didn’t get refunds. Instead, they had their purchases reserved for those 2022 dates. Maybe there were too many ticket holders who were unable to make these new dates.

They also weren’t able to announce the postponement of the event until right before. Posting a statement on the Matter in late September:

“While unfortunately we did in fact have to postpone Blue Ridge Country Festival until May 2022, we wanted to address the biggest concern that we have seen which is why we waited to officially announce postponement when rumors began days ago. Simply put, when the postponement of an event occurs there are a lot of necessary channels that we must go through,” the festival wrote.

“We did not know until the evening of Friday, September 24 that the festival would ultimately not be able to take place. Throughout the weekend, we did our best to communicate what was happening through the aforementioned channels so that we could quickly relay the news of the postponement to you. A huge priority for us was to be able to secure the artists for the new festival dates as well as potentially add artists and create an even bigger lineup. Thankfully, we were able to accomplish this.”

Now, it looks like country fans will have to wait even longer.