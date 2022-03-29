Brad Paisley Announces 2022 World Tour With Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery

Good news for country music fans, Brad Paisley announced his 2022 World Tour and he has some very special guests coming along. Paisley made the announcement on his Instagram and the dates are up on his website for all to see. His opening acts are a range of artists that are sure to excite any of Paisley’s fans.

Depending on the date and venue that you go to, you could see Tracy Lawrence, Scotty McCreery, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack. That’s a set of talented artists to accompany the She’s Everything singer. What makes this especially exciting is the fact that a tour like this hasn’t happened for a couple of years.

The last time Brad Paisley went on a world tour was before the pandemic began in 2020. His international shows will be bringing country music back to fans in Scandinavia, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Scotland, and Ireland. Of course, he has a number of dates set up for the United States, so don’t worry about getting a plane ticket or anything like that.

Check out Paisley’s post on Instagram below.

The tour is sponsored by Lipton tea, which fans in the British Isles will appreciate I’m sure. Show them what some good American tea is like. Fans responded immediately to the post and there are so many that are pumped to have a chance to see their favorite country music singer again. Then, there are the fans that wanted to see him come to other dates and venues internationally, but he can’t go everywhere.

So, Outsiders, who are you most excited about on the list of guests? Lawrence has been doing a little tour of his own. Those shows have gotten solid reviews.

Brad Paisley World Tour Features Headlining Shows in Australia

The Brad Paisley 2022 World Tour is going to take the country singer all over the place. Things start on May 27 when Paisley takes the stage at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. After that, it’s a small skip over to Windsor, Ontario in Canada. A series of American shows will follow from the Northeast down into the South and back up to the Pacific Northwest.

The international stretch really gets going in July. Glasgow, Scotland is going to be the first to host the singer on the international leg. After that, he goes to Ireland, skipping around throughout Europe in places like Norway, Sweden, and Germany.

By the time the tour gets down to September, Paisley will be making his way to Australia. This will be the first time he has headlined shows in the country. He will spend about two weeks in Australia from September 23 to October 8.