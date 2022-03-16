Brad Paisley Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Country singer Brad Paisley is celebrating his and his wife Kimberly’s 19th wedding anniversary by sharing the funniest picture of the two.

Halloween might not be for another seven months, but the couple didn’t let that stop them from celebrating with a Star Wars photo.

The 49-year-old singer’s caption reads, “Happy Anniversary to this kind, beautiful, and patient being. This is the way #myjedi #someonewenttogalaxysedgeyesterday.”

Now, while I’m not sure where the couple planned to go dressed up as these characters on a Tuesday. But they look mighty fine doing it. Several fans in the comments seem to believe so as well.

“Man, that looks amazing!” One fan said. “Heck ya! :)”

Brad Paisley and Wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley On Key to Happy Marriage

Last year, country star Brad Paisley revealed to People Magazine his and his wife’s wedding anniversary tradition. Each year on this special day, the couple own together with a special journal and write down their favorite memories from the past year. Paisley’s wife Kimberly calls the list their “greatest hits.”

“We record the meaningful moments, the best laughs,” she revealed. “That’s a big part of our relationship—focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play.”

Although the “Freedom Was A Highway” singer first found himself attracted to Kimberly when he first saw her in the 1991 film, “Father of the Bride.” The couple first met in 2001 when Paisley asked Kimberly to be in the music video for his song “I’m Gonna Miss her.”

“He stalked me. That’s the long and the short of it,” Kimberly joked on CBS Sunday Morning in 2011. “He says it was love at first sight for him, and for me, it was more like love at a first month or two.”

As the couple continue to grow and learn from each other, they agree that their marriage is better than it was when tey first got married almost two decades ago.

“A lot of married couples would rather do anything but spend the evening together,” says Paisley. “That’s not the case in our house.”

When asked what they still love about each other, the couple didn’t hesitate to give an answer. “You keep our house afloat — seeing you give birth to two kids and raise a third is amazing,” Brad says to his wife. However, he jokingly includes himself, and their sons Huck and Jasper. “And you try to do the right thing all the time.”

For Kimberly, she fell in love with her husband’s “gigantic heart:” “You care about all creatures, great and small,” she said to the singer.