Brandi Carlile and Her Wife Catherine Raises $300,000 for Earthquake Relief in Seven Days

Seeking to help others in need quickly, Brandi Carlile and her wife Catherine Shepherd raise $300,000 for earthquake relief in seven days.

PEOPLE reports that Brandi and Catherine launched a new campaign to raise funds for those impacted by the February 6th earthquake, which caused complete devastation in parts of Syria and Turkey. The funds are to go towards aiding the White Helmets, a volunteer organization of emergency responders. AKUT Search and Rescue Association matched the first $100,000 raised.

While speaking about the fundraising efforts, Catherine told PEOPLE, “Part of our mission is being able to pivot quickly and respond to whatever situation may arise at any given moment. The average donation was around $50, so it’s astounding we were able to make that impact collectively.”

Brandi Carlile also said that because they’re “small and scrappy,” the fans trust them. “And they feel very much a part of it. We love our ability to galvanize, pull together, and respond.”

Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd Personally Vetted Organizations to Help With the Earthquake Relief

Brandi and Catherine celebrated the success of their campaign in an Instagram post. They thanked those who donated. Both women explained that the funds have already gone where it all needs to go to help those affected by the devastating earthquake.

Prior to raising the funds, Carlile revealed how the stories of the earthquake victims deeply impacted her and Catherine. “I just wanted to update everyone and let you know that Cath and I have been struggling to balance the joy of this week’s triumphs with the stories of tragedy we’re hearing about in Syria and Turkey in the wake of this catastrophic earthquake.”

Brandi Carlile also stated that she and Catherine were vetting organizations at the time. They went with The White Helmets and AKUT due to stories about both organizations’ brave and efficacy. “I want you all to know that you can always trust me and Cath to be the best stewards of your activism and charity. We are always listening and open to any input or ideas that ya’ll might have as well. This is when a community has its chance to show the world what it’s made of. Whatever prayer means to you… however you do it. Please can we pray for Turkey and Syria.”

Along with the earthquake efforts, Brandi and Catherine are preparing for the inaugural Mothership Weekend Festival, which will take place in Florida later this spring. At the big event, the couple will have an “action village” to spotlight LGBTQ+ rights as well as global maternal health and reproductive rights. “It’s going to be really interactive,” Catherine went on to add. “Basically, attendees are going to be able to visit these information booths and find out how they can support.”