Brantley Gilbert Goes Behind the Scenes at WrestleMania

No, your eyes do not deceive you at all. That is country music star Brantley Gilbert getting ready to perform at WrestleMania. He’s teaming up with Jessie James Decker to perform “America the Beautiful” ahead of the big WWE card. Gilbert offers his fans a little behind-the-scenes look here. Yep, he runs into something pretty big, too, in the person of Brock Lesnar.

Brantley Gilbert Shares Photo From WrestleMania With Brock Lesnar

Yo #WrestleMania we’re here… Off to a great start with a hang with my brother @brocklesner. See y’all tonight at 8/7c 🇺🇸👊🏼 @wwe @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/wQLrayZWgs — Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) April 2, 2022

Those are two big stars sharing space right there. While Gilbert will be handling some of the singing duties, Lesnar will be dishing out the punches. He’s taking it easy on Saturday night ahead of his Sunday night main event with Roman Reigns.

Yes, pro wrestling fans. WrestleMania 38 is spread over two nights and it’ll be a big deal at AT&T Stadium in Texas. But we’re going to add a little perspective on Gilbert’s performance with Decker. “I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday night, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it,” Gilbert said according to People.

“Brantley and Jessie are the latest in a long line of renowned artists who have opened WWE’s biggest event of the year and we look forward to them continuing this great tradition across consecutive nights at WrestleMania 38.” That’s an official statement from Neil Lawi, who is Senior Vice President and General Manager of WWE Music Group. So, get ready to watch both Gilbert and Decker belt out this great song in front of many fans.

Country Music Artist Details How Conversations Can Lead To New Songs

Brantley Gilbert is always looking to write new songs. That’s just the nature of the creative beast and as a singer, you want to have new songs ready to go. But he has found one way, or one path, that can provide an insight into those new songs. They can come from something like conversations while also teasing that something new is on the way.

“Some of the best songs I’ve ever written have just come out of a conversation,” Gilbert said in an interview with People. And that’s exactly what happened. I was just talking about how I have trouble telling my little girl, ‘No.’ I let her get away with murder!” That’s his daughter Braylen that Gilbert is talking about.

“As a songwriter, it’s hard to write a song about your kids, because none of the words are good enough. You could always find a way to say it better.” His song “How To Talk To Girls” is about how Gilbert is still learning to be a better man. But Gilbert is learning more about marriage and relationships every single day.