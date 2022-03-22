Brantley Gilbert Goes Rolex Shopping in Teaser for Upcoming Release

Country rock singer Brantley Gilbert is on the prowl for a shiny new Rolex in a teaser for a new release. Whether he goes through with the purchase or not is a mystery. But, the video itself was pretty entertaining. Not to mention the news of Gilbert’s latest track coming out at the end of the month.

When Brantley Gilbert finds out from the salesman the price of the least expensive Rolex in stock is $14,000, he gives the perfect response. “You know what I could do with $14,000?” My thoughts exactly. After this humorous remark, Gilbert’s newest track blasted through the building.

Should we release it Friday? pic.twitter.com/ENBCylvLO7 — Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) March 21, 2022

“Man, it’s been happening all week. That’s the song that’s coming out at the end of the month, baby! Woooooo!” Gilbert exclaims before the video ends.

Fans share their excitement for the 37-year-old singer’s video in the comments. One country lover said, “I’m begging, yes please!!”

In case you guys forgot, it’s been several months since Gilbert released any new music. Gilbert released the single “Hard Days” in June 2020. Later, he included the song on a deluxe edition of his fifth studio album, Fire & Brimstone. In June 2021, Gilbert released the single “The Worst Country Song of All Time”, featuring Hardy and Toby Keith. He then followed it up with the single “Gone But Not Forgotten” in September 2021. Back in November, he released a ballad about his wife and daughter called, “How to Talk to Girls.”

It looks like the Georgia-born singer is on a role in his career. With the release of his latest Twitter post, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for his fans at the end of the month.

Brantley Gilbert’s Songwriting Process

After the release, of Brantley Gilbert’s song “How to Talk to Girls,” his songwriting process became one everyone grew curious about. Although many musicians have different songwriting processes, most of Brantley Gilbert’s songs begin out of a conversation.

“Some of the best songs I’ve ever written have just come out of a conversation,” he tells People Magazine. “And that’s exactly what happened. I was just talking about how I have trouble telling my little girl, ‘No.’ I let her get away with murder!”

Gilbert truly loves his daughter, Braylen. He admits the difficulty that came with putting his dedication to her in words for the song.

“As a songwriter, it’s hard to write a song about your kids,” he continued. “Because none of the words are good enough. You could always find a way to say it better.”

He might be pushing 40, but Gilbert admits he still learning how to be a better man for his wife and daughter. Though difficult sometimes, he wouldn’t change it for the world.

“I have a bad habit of thinking that I know everything, but being married and having kids showed me that I didn’t have as much figured out as I thought. Especially when it comes to girls like my wife and daughter, I feel like those relationships are always evolving and changing. It’s pretty tough for a dad sometimes.”