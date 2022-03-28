Brantley Gilbert, Jessie James Decker To Sing ‘America the Beautiful’ at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is happening. Not only is it happening, but it’s also happening this weekend. It’s one of the biggest sporting events of the year, and to kick things off, country music stars Brantley Gilbert and Jessie James Decker will sing “America the Beautiful” at the event. It is a tremendous honor and opportunity for the two stars as millions and millions of folks will tune in for the event.

Brantley Gilbert & Jessie James Decker at WrestleMania 38

In an official statement, Senior Vice President and General Manager of WWE Music Group Neil Lawi said, “Brantley and Jessie are the latest in a long line of renowned artists who have opened WWE’s biggest event of the year and we look forward to them continuing this great tradition across consecutive nights at WrestleMania 38.” Note the last part. Yes, WrestleMania is a two-night event now, and Brantley Gilbert and Jessie James Decker will have the tremendous opportunity to perform and kick things off both nights at WrestleMania 38.

According to People, Gilbert said, “I can’t think of a better way to spend a Saturday night, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.” He continued, “See you there!” Decker also talked about the opportunity. She said, “It is a song that means so much to me, celebrating the country I love.” Decker concluded, “Thank you WWE for having me. I can’t wait to be a part of WrestleMania 38.”

It’s a huge opportunity for both stars and one that fans will not want to miss.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

What is WrestleMania all about this year? Well, one facet is still yet to be decided. Former AEW superstar Cody Rhodes may very well be involved with the event in a big-time match with Seth Rollins. However, that is not official as of this writing. One big-time official match is Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. The two are the champions of their respective shows on USA and FOX. However, one will walk out with both world titles on Sunday evening.

It is a long-time coming and Lesnar and Reigns have lots of history. The two have had multiple world title matches at WrestleMania before, also involving Rollins. However, this is for all the marbles as both look to be crowned the Undisputed Champion of the WWE.

The other major event is the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin. Yes, SCSA returns at the event for a segment with Kevin Owens on The KO Show. While it’s not a match, it is a huge deal for Austin to appear on the program and interact with Owens who adopted his finishing move.

It is a star-studded card that fans are extremely excited about. Only time will tell how it will all play out for everyone involved.