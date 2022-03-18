Breland, Mickey Guyton, and More to Be Featured in Amazon Documentary Exploring Black Artists in Country Music

Breland is set to be featured in an Amazon Music country documentary that will explore Black artists in country music. Along with the young singer will be Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Frankie Staton, and more. The new documentary is set to premiere on April 7 and will be taking a deep dive into the history of Black country artists. While it will focus on the history, it will also take a look at the present.

Mickey Guyton is a name many are going to be familiar with after her National Anthem performance at the Super Bowl this year. It was a special performance that introduced the singer to a new audience of fans. The upcoming film is called For Love & Country. Guyton will be featured and has some interesting insight into country music.

“I’ve always believed in the old saying, ‘if you can see it, you can be it,'” the country music artist said. “However, it’s no secret there has been a lack of representation of Black artists in mainstream country music for years. That’s why I hope little Black girls growing up now can see us, artists like Brittney Reyna, Amythyst, Allison, Valerie, Frankie and me, and know they have a place here in country music. We all do.”

In the past couple of years, it seems that there has been a great effort to put more emphasis on the history of African-American artists in country music. Since the passing of Charley Pride in 2020, country music lost a pioneer and an icon. So, seeing current artists getting the attention they deserve is great. It is also a chance to celebrate those that deserve it now.

Young, Black artists are making a lot of noise in the genre. Breland is one of the biggest names in country music.

Breland Featured in Amazon Country Music Documentary

Amazon Music recently named Breland their Breakthrough Artist. He has songs with Dierks Bentley, Nelly and Blanco Brown, and even Keith Urban. His smooth vocals and range have made him a popular artist for a new generation. So, it’s no wonder why he would be featured in the new documentary.

In the last year, songs like Out the Cage, My Truck, Beers on Me, and more have blown his name up. Other features include a song with Thomas Rhett. Since 2019, the singer has been vocal about making more room for Black artists in country music. Breland was also recently featured in a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

This new documentary should be awesome. With so many great artists featured, fans are going to find something they love about it. So, learn the history, the work these artists are doing now, and more. For Love and Country premieres on Amazon on April 7.