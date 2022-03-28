Breland’s Benefit Concert at the Ryman Auditorium to Feature Kane Brown, Mickey Guyton

With his benefit concert for the Oasis Center set to place at the Ryman Auditorium on April 12th, Breland has asked fellow country music stars Kane Brown and Mickey Guyton to make an appearance at the event.

According to Everett Post, the event that Breland is organizing will raise funds for the Oasis Center. The Nashville organization provides services to youth. This includes crisis intervention and community engagement.

Breland issued a statement about the upcoming event and the Oasis Center. “Oasis Center does incredible work with youth in crisis. And their impact on the Nashville community and beyond is unmatched. I can’t think of a better location to celebrate and raise money for this amazing organization than the Mother Church itself. ”

Breland also said that every artist he has joining him at the Ryman represents the same “altruistic ideals” as the Oasis Center. “And I’m so excited to share the stage with them. ”

Along with Brown and Guyton, Breland has invited Russell Dickerson, Lady A’s Charles Kelley, Brittney Spencer, RaeLynn, Seaforth, and Restless Road to perform at the benefit concert.

Breland Opens Up About His Life Growing Up With Musicians

During an interview with Sounds Like Nashville, Breland discussed growing up in a house full of musicians. “Everyone in my family sings. My parents actually made an album when I was a kid. And I was watching them try to pursue a gospel music career. Of the side of what they were doing professionally in the ministry that they were involved in.”

However, Breland admitted that while his parents had some ambitions, they were struggling to make their music career come true.”They had a family to raise. So they couldn’t really pursue it in the way they wanted to. Even though they’re super musical. I credit a lot of my musicality to them.”

When asked about his upbringing, Breland said being in a house that was so “musical” definitely set him up for what he’s doing now. “But, there were also a lot of things that I had to learn on my own in this journey. That’s why the song Cross Country is so special to me. Because I really did bounce around from New Jersey to going to college in DC. And trying to figure out whether music was for me. And then moving to Atlanta and focusing on songwriting. To ultimately coming around to Nashville and finding a musical home. It took several tries.”

In regards to the moment he knew he wanted to pursue a music career, Breland added, “It wasn’t really until middle school or high school that I really started to realize that music was something that ti wanted to do. As more than just a hobby. I wanted to do it as a career That was a different way of thinking. Because, in my family, it’s a lot more practical.”