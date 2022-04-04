Brothers Osborne Close Out 2022 Grammys With Killer ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ Performance: VIDEO

During the final minutes of the 2022 Grammys, country music duo Brothers Osborne performed their hit track “Dead Man’s Curve.”

According to Billboard, as Brothers Osborne performed on the 2022 Grammys stage, the camera cut to both Lady Gaga and H.E.R. dancing in the audience. The duo performed the last performance of the night. The performance occurred just hours after Brothers Osborne scored their first Grammy Award. The duo took home the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for their hit single “Younger Me.”

Upon receiving the award, T.J. Osborne declared, “I never thought that I would be able to do music professionally. Because of my sexuality. And I certainly never thought that I’d be accepting a Grammy after having done something that I thought was going to be life-changing. Potentially in a very negative way. But here I am tonight.”

The Brothers Osborne bandmate went on to say that he’s not only accept the award with his brother, but he was there with a man that he loved and who loves him back. “And I don’t know what I did to be so lucky.”

John Osborne also shared, “I think if I want to thank somebody, I want to thank my younger self for just pursuing this. We all have a younger self in us. Thank them. Because they got you here. And take care of that person.”

Brothers Osborne was previously nominated for Grammys’ Best Country Album award for their 2020 LP “Skeletons,” which “Dead Man’s Curve” is on.

Brothers Osborne Took to Instagram to Share Their Excitement For 2022 Grammys Award

Following their performance on the 2022 Grammys stage, Brothers Osborne took to their Instagram to share how excited the duo is about scoring the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award. “It’s hard to find the words to say about this. We won our first Grammy today… it took years of grinding and hard work. We have so many people to thank, but if there are two people that deserve notoriety, it’s our younger selves.”

The duo also share that their younger selves stuck it out as awkward teenagers and proved what they were certain would happen and what their older selves more than likely doubted. “We will never forget this day for as long as we live. Thank you all for sticking it out with us through everything. See you on the road.”

Meanwhile, Brothers Osborne is heading on the road later this week. Their first stop is in Atlanta, Georgia followed by Jacksonville, Florida. Other stops on the tour include Tulsa, Oklahoma; Durant, Oklahoma, and Helotes, Texas. The duo is also performing at this year’s Stagecoach in Indio, California.