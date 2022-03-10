Brothers Osborne Open Up About Their Single Getting Pulled From Radio

Just one week before Brothers Osborne took home the ACM win for Duo of the Year, their latest single, I’m Not for Everyone, was abruptly pulled from country radio. And the singers took the opportunity to mention the snub both during their acceptance speech and in a backstage interview.

T.J. Osborne first acknowledged the situation while thanking his fans for his latest trophy when he said, “about a week ago they pulled our single from country radio. So I needed a little wind put back in my sails.”

These two make quite the pair! Congratulations to @brothersosborne on winning ACM Duo of the Year at this year’s #ACMawards! pic.twitter.com/tm1VkExxYQ — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

While the comment seemed innocent to most fans, it irritated some people who thought the band was being petty. So the guys decided to elaborate on the matter backstage.

While speaking in the ACM press room, John clarified that his brother made the comment “in jest.” Because during the rush, the words felt “more fun and in the moment.”

Brothers Osborne Doesn’t ‘Get the Love’ on Radio

However, both of the brothers do think they have reason to be sore about the situation. They work just as hard as every other band out there. But they don’t get nearly as much radio attention as their fellow crooners.

“We don’t necessarily get the love that some other artists do on radio,” T.J. acknowledged. “And it’s just a fact. Tonight, I guess some people were upset that I said that,” T.J. added with a shrug. “But I said a true statement: Our single literally got pulled last week and we just won an award. If you’re upset about that, maybe you’re part of the problem.”



Despite a decorated career with five ACM wins, five CMA awards, and nine Grammy nominations, they’ve only had a handful of radio singles. And I’m Not for Everyone was their second. So why did stations pull the song?

According to Billboard, EMI Nashville told radio stations they are no longer actively promoting the single. And the company left it up to each station to decide whether they wanted to continue playing the track. EMI hasn’t responded to requests to comment.

Brothers Osborne Isn’t Letting the Radio Pull Stand in the Way of Their Career

But despite the ruffled feathers and sour feelings, Brothers Osborne isn’t going to stew in the setback. Instead, they’re appreciating that they can still rise to Country music stardom without the help of their radio single.

With the help of social media, streaming music apps, and awards shows, singers no longer have to rely on radio play.

“To have a lot of success at radio really is amazing and has done a lot of people a lot of good, changed a lot of lives,” John added. “But there’s more than one way to do it, and at one point there wasn’t. Now there are a lot of ways…In my own humble opinion, I think that’s amazing. I think it’s incredible and a beacon for us in the industry.”