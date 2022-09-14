Bruce Springsteen Takes Shot at Rolling Stone Over ‘Born to Run’ Diss

Bruce Springsteen and Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner were part of a conversation at the 92nd Street Y on Tuesday. The Boss has had a beef with the magazine for a long time, and he took advantage of the moment to bring it up.

“I was not on the cover of Rolling Stone when ‘Born to Run’ came out, you know,” he said. “I’m not picking a bone or anything, but I always felt – while we’re talking about it – they were a little skittish about putting me on the cover when that record came out. I was on the cover of Time and Newsweek.”

Wenner said that those publications were “the establishment.” Bruce Springsteen making those covers was apparently controversial at the time. And apparently that attention beckoned the IRS.

“I hadn’t paid a penny in taxes when I was on the cover of Time and Newsweek,” he lamented. “And the IRS found out about it and it took me ten years [to pay it].”

Wenner also shared that Joni Mitchell declined the cover of Rolling Stone. And Bruce Springsteen didn’t have all bad things to say about the legendary music publication. He also recalled how much he enjoyed it as a kid growing up in Freehold, New Jersey.

“It was the first periodical that wrote about rock music the way I felt about it,” he said. “It was a survival guide.”

The lengthy discussion between Wenner and Bruce Springsteen will air later on SiriusXM. It’ll be on E-Street Radio, a source told Variety.

Bruce Springsteen is Finally Heading Back to the Road

It’s been a while since fans have been able to see Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band on tour. The pandemic certainly played a major role in that, but Bruce also took some time off for his Broadway residency. In 2023, the wait is over.

He first announced a European tour. And that doesn’t kick off until April 28 in Barcelona, Spain. He followed that announcement a month or so later with a run of North American dates that begins in February. It kicks off on February 1 at Amalie Arena in Tampa. But there’s something fishy about these dates. There’s…barely any West Coast stops. He also skips several notable spots like Nashville.

He hits Seattle, Denver and Portland. But he doesn’t have one scheduled date in all of California. There’s speculation that there may be a stadium run later in the fall, which is similar to what country megastar Luke Combs did with his most recent tour announcement.

Whatever happens, for now, the trek wraps in Newark, New Jersey on April 14 with a big hometown show. You can check out all of the dates on both the North American tour and the European tour and get ticket information for each at his website.