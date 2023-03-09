Bruce Springsteen Postpones Ohio Concert Due to Illness

Currently, classic rock legend Bruce Springsteen is in the middle of a massive tour. He and his E Street Band will be on the road until early December. However, they’ll be missing at least one stop on the tour due to illness.

Tonight, Springsteen and the band were slated to bring their show to Columbus, Ohio’s Nationwide Arena. However, that won’t happen. The venue’s Twitter account made the announcement earlier today. “Due to illness, tonight’s Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band concert at Nationwide Arena has been postponed,” the tweet read. “We are working on rescheduling the date, so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.”

The New Jersey-based radio station 107.1 The Boss shared more details on illness within the band. “COVID-19 has sidelined several E Street Band members – Including saxophonist Jake Clemons and guitarists Steve Van Zandt and Nils Lofgren – on the trek.”

At the time of writing, Bruce Springsteen’s social media accounts have been silent on the situation.

A Seemingly Rough Star for Bruce Springsteen’s Tour

This tour got off to a rough start before Bruce Springsteen and the band kicked off the tour in February. For the first time, The Boss elected to use Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing option. As a result, a number of tickets were going for up to $5,000. Fans sounded off about the sky-high prices.

He finally addressed the controversy. “What I do is a very simple thing,” said Bruce Springsteen. “I tell my guys, ‘Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less.’ That’s generally the directions… For the past 49 years or however long we’ve been playing, we’ve pretty much been out there under market value. I’ve enjoyed that. It’s been great for the fans.”

This time around, though, he switched things up. “This time I told them, ‘Hey, we’re 73 years old. The Guys are there. I want to do what everybody else is doing, my peers.’ So that’s what happened. That’s what they did.”

Most of the tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s 2023 tour went for around $250, which is still enough to make many fans think twice about attending a show.

Then, after things got underway, Springsteen had an onstage mishap. At the February 3rd show at Atlanta, Georgia’s State Farm Arena, The Boss launched his Telecaster across the stage to his guitar tech. It’s something he and the tech have been doing for years. At this point, fans almost expect to see Bruce toss the heavy guitar across the stage. This time, though, things went wrong.

The Telecaster struck Springsteen’s long-time guitar tech Kevin Buell in the head and took him down. Luckily, Buell was able to shake it off quickly and get back on his feet. Springsteen rushed over to make sure he was alright before continuing the show.

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s 2023 tour picks back up on March 12th at Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena.