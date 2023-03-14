Bruce Springsteen Postpones Three Shows in a Week Due to Illness

Following the recent postponements of both his Columbus, Ohio, and Uncasville, Connecticut shows, Bruce Springsteen’s performance in Albany, New York is now the third gig to be put on the back burner.

In a tweet, Bruce Springsteen confirmed that his and The E Street band’s concert at MVP Arena in Albany on Tuesday (March 14th) has been postponed. “We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show,” Springsteen declared.

Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's concert at MVP Arena in Albany on Tuesday, March 14 has been postponed.



We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show. pic.twitter.com/CjoIFjjFnO — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 12, 2023

Although Springsteen hasn’t shared more details about the illness, E Street Band’s Stevie Van Zandt reassured fans that there wasn’t any need to be anxious or afraid. “Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.”

Van Zandt also reaffirmed that the shows were in fact postponed and not canceled. “We don’t cancel,” he added.

Fox News reports that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have experienced some health struggles over the past month. It was revealed that some bandmates, including Van Zandt, ended up getting COVID. He as well as bandmate Soozie Tyrell missed the group’s performance in Dallas, Texas on February 10th.

Meanwhile, the first leg of Springsteen’s U.S. tour is scheduled to end on April 14th. He and the band will then go to Europe for a show on April 28th in Barcelona, Spain. The group will then return to the U.S. for more shows this summer as well as in December.

Bruce Springsteen Stated that He Has ‘The Jones’ to Play Live ‘Very Badly’

While promoting the E Street 2023 international tour, Bruce Springsteen revealed to SiriusXM’s E Street Radio his excitement to get back on the road. This is the first time the group will be on stage together since 2017.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling, to be honest with you… IT doesn’t feel that long,” Springsteen explained. “But, you know, we stayed busy over that time, but still it’s, I’m really, I’ve got the Jones to play live very badly at this point. So I’m deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans.”

Springsteen further explained that he’s “aching to play” as well as travel to see fans from all over the world. “And feel that life again and see their faces again,” he continued. “We got an old school, you know, tour planned where we’ll be out there for quite a while and give everybody a chance to see us if they’d like to, gonna rehearse in January, start, as you said, in the state’s arenas in February.”

Bruce added that the shows should feel contemporary and make fans feel at home at the same time. “So that’s our goal.”