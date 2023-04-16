Bruce Springsteen Presents American Music Honors Awards Via Video Following COVID Diagnosis

On Saturday, Bruce Springsteen kicked off his first-ever American Music Honors awards show, which is a fundraiser for his Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University. However, despite the event being a major milestone for the singer, he was not in attendance.

Springsteen was set to present several awards that night, but after coming down with a case of COVID, he had to bow out. Patti Sciafla, a singer and songwriter with his E-Street band, was prepared to hand out awards as well. But she also tested COVID positive and had to skip the ceremony, too.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Archives and Center for American Music Executive Director Bob Santelli shared the sad news with the crowd, explaining that both the singers tested positive just after they concluded their recent tour on Friday, April 14, at the Prudential Center in Newark.

“It broke our hearts around 6 a.m. this morning when I got a call that two of the most important people who were supposed to be here, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, unfortunately came down with COVID,” he announced, per Variety.

When the audience didn’t react, host Jon Steward jumped in and said, “They’re alive. Don’t overreact. You can still see them in concert. They’re home sitting by the fire eating French onion soup.”

Bruce Springsteen still made an appearance, however. He remotely joined the ceremony to offer Steven Van Zandt and Darlene Love awards.

According to Stewart, Springsteen looked “eerily healthy.”

“Aren’t you supposed to have sniffles or something?” he joked. “We shut down the world for a year and a half.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Declared Bruce Springsteen’s Birthday a 2023 State Holiday

Springsteen was also prepared to receive a proclamation from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. Though he wasn’t able to personally be there, Murphy still made the proclamation, which makes Sept. 23, 2023, Springsteen’s birthday, “Bruce Springsteen Day” in the state.

While the man of the hour wasn’t on hand, the rest of the night went off without a hitch and celebrated rock and soul music. Those honored included Love, Van Zandt, Sam Moore of Sam and Dave, and Steve Earle. E Street Band bassist Garry Tallen and Southside Johnny Lyon were on hand as life presenters.

The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music was founded by Santelli in 2017 with the hope of preserving Springsteen’s legacy and celebrating the history of all genres of American music.