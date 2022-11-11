Bruce Springsteen Reveals Why He Used to Tell His Kids He Was Like ‘Barney for Adults’

Bruce Springsteen is a legend to several generations of music lovers. It would even be safe to say that The Boss is a cultural touchstone. He helped to cultivate and popularize the Heartland Rock sound that became the soundtrack to many lives over the years. Currently, Springsteen has been at it for six decades. He’s been with the iconic E Street Band for five of those decades.

While Bruce Springsteen is still beloved by millions of people and influenced generations of artists, he’s not as “big” as he was when his kids were young. In the past, it was hard for the “Born in the USA” singer to go anywhere without being approached by fans who jumped at the chance to look a legend in the eyes, shake his hand, and ask for an autograph. As music fans, we get it. However, Springsteen’s children didn’t understand why all of those people wanted to talk to their dad.

According to People, Bruce Springsteen recently appeared on the Graham Norton Show to talk about his massive career and new album Only the Strong Survive. During the interview, he revealed how he made his kids understand why people constantly approached him.

Bruce Springsteen was “Barney for Adults”

Bruce Springsteen said his kids couldn’t wrap their heads around why he was so popular, so he broke it down in terms they could grasp. “When they were really little, they would ask why people came up to me so I told them it was because where I worked, I ‘was like Barney for adults,’ so they understood,” he said.

Today, all of his kids are grown. His eldest, Evan, is 32. His younger siblings Jessica and Sam are 30 and 28, respectively. They understand why their dad is special now. However, they still don’t get it. After all, he’s just their dad.

“Now they have no virtually no interest in music or in that part of my life,” Bruce Springsteen said. That doesn’t bother him at all. “As I always say, ‘They don’t need a hero, they need a father.’”

