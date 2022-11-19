bruce-springsteen-speaks-out-about-ticket-prices-amid-taylor-swift-tour-drama

Bruce Springsteen has recently addressed his sky-high ticket prices amid the drama with Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster. Springsteen tickets went on sale months ago for the tour which kicks off on Feb. 1, 2023. The tickets were upwards of $5,000 which put a lot of fans out.

Similarly, Taylor Swift recently announced her Eras Tour, and ticket prices were sky-high there as well. What’s more, Ticketmaster actually couldn’t handle the demand from Taylor Swift fans and canceled the general sale halfway through.

What happened with Springsteen, is that for the first time in his career he chose to use Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing. He spoke about the choice with Rolling Stone recently.

“What I do is a very simple thing. I tell my guys, ‘Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less.’ That’s generally the directions,” he explained. “They go out and set it up. For the past 49 years or however long we’ve been playing, we’ve pretty much been out there under market value. I’ve enjoyed that. It’s been great for the fans.”

Bruce Springsteen Explains High Ticket Prices After Taylor Swift Fiasco

He then explained that this time he decided to do something different. “This time I told them, ‘Hey, we’re 73 years old. The guys are there. I want to do what everybody else is doing, my peers.’ So that’s what happened. That’s what they did.”

That move seems to have hiked prices up dramatically. But, Springsteen maintains that most of his tickets are fairly affordable still, even as ticket buying has gotten confusing for fans and artists alike.

“They’re in that affordable range. We have those tickets that are going to go for that [higher] price somewhere anyway,” he explained. “The ticket broker or someone is going to be taking that money. I’m going, ‘Hey, why shouldn’t that money go to the guys that are going to be up there sweating three hours a night for it?’”

Most tickets for Springsteen’s tour will set fans back about $250. Bruce Springsteen remains sure that his performances are worth the high prices, though. And, he said, “if there’s any complaints on the way out, you can have your money back.”

Fans, Artists, and Department of Justice Criticize Ticketmaster

The fiasco with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour sale kicked off an investigation from the Department of Justice, while other artists openly criticize the company on social media. One such artist is country music star Zach Bryan, who voiced his opinion on Ticketmaster’s prices and fees on Twitter.

The thing about Ticketmaster is it has a total monopoly on live music now. Gone are the days of showing up the day of a concert and buying a $10 ticket at the door. Now, we have to jump through hoops, pay exorbitant fees, and drain our savings just to catch a glimpse of our favorite artists from the nosebleed seats. Here’s hoping the ticket-buying processes can be sorted out, and that this investigation proves fruitful.