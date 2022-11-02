Bruce Springsteen Speaks on ‘Retirement,’ Wants to Go Out Like Johnny Cash

He’s been involved in the music industry for nearly 60 years and now Bruce Springsteen is speaking out on the possibility of his retirement.

While promoting his new album Only the Strong Survive on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, Bruce Springsteen opened up about considering retirement. “I mean, if I got to a place where I was incapacitated or something,” he said, “but up until then I think I’m… I mean, look at Johnny Cash, Pete Seeger.”

Bruce Springsteen further spoke about his admiration for Seeger and Cash. “I look at those guys and go, Yeah, I don’t know if I’ll be doing three-hour shows, ” he continued. “But I have so many different kinds of music that I can play and do. The Broadway show I can do the rest of my life in one form or another if I wanted to. I can’t imagine retirement, no.”

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen declared that he is lucky to achieve the success he has. He noted it’s in the field he has always been passionate about. “I bumped into the luckiest joint in the world, ” he shared. “Because they paid me a fortune for something I would’ve done for free.”

Bruce Springsteen Shares His Thoughts About Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Midnights’

Along with discussing his own music career, Bruce Stringsteen discussed listening to Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights. He said his daughter had him listen to the record.

“She plays it for me top volume,” Bruce Springsteen said about his daughter’s interest in Taylor Swift’s record. “All the way from Newark to Colts Neck, dancing in her seat, and I said, ‘That’s what I like to see.’ It felt good. It was good.”

Bruce Springsteen then gushed about Taylor Swift, calling her super talented and a great writer. “She’s super talented. [I know her] just a little bit. She’s a tremendous writer and I know her producer Jack Antonoff very well. Just making great records.”

Bruce Springsteen will release his new album on November 11th. According to the DailyMail, the new album consists of soul songs. Springsteen said he picked out 15 of a potential 55 songs to include in the soon-to-be-release record. “I worked very hard on my singing on this record. I basically chose songs that I love and got my voice out front.”

Bruce Springsteen will be touring next year with the E Street Band. It will include 31-date North American stops that will occur from February through April. He will then go to Europe for shows from April to July before returning to the U.S. for more performances in August. People reports that the performances mark the first time in six years he and the E Street Band will hit the road together.