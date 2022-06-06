Bruce Springsteen Surprises Fans at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium During Coldplay Concert

Alt rock band Coldplay paid their respects to the Garden State by bringing out New Jersey’s favorite son, Bruce Springsteen, Sunday night at a concert in MetLife Stadium. Springsteen rocked East Rutherford with two of his classics, “Working on a Dream” and “Dancing in the Dark,” the latter of which led his legendary 1984 album Born in the USA.

The Boss donned a blue collar shirt and an acoustic guitar while Coldplay singer and frontman Chris Martin played piano and backed up vocals. The two iconic, dueling voices made for a raucous and fun sound that spans multiple generations, Variety reported.

“Hello, New Jersey,” Springsteen said before “Working on a Dream,” which he played with Coldplay. “Chris said he had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I’ve got to sing it with him.”

Coldplay invited a number of celebrities to join in the festivities over the course of the evening. Beyonce and Jay-Z danced in the audience, while Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson also visibly attended. Australian pop star Kylie Minogue also joined the band in a duet to sing her 2001 hit song “Can’t Get You Out of my Head.”

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to touring in early 2023, his reps said. They are launching a series of yet-to-be-announced U.S. arena dates in February. Then they’ll take the show international for a European stadium show tour kicking off on April 28 in Barcelona; then return stateside for a second North American tour leg starting in August.

Bruce Springsteen unveiled a new exhibition space in hometown New Jersey in March

The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University announced a collaboration with the musician’s hometown of Freehold, New Jersey, to create an exhibition space back in the spring.

Bruce spoke of fond childhood memories in the small town during the opening ceremonies.

“What can I say?” he began, pointing out that he used to rehearse in that very town as a new artist. “Everything I learned of deep importance, I learned in this town. You learn most of what makes you who you are by the time you are 12, maybe; maybe your teen years. I had all the usual joy and heartbreak of growing up in a small town like this, and of course the minute the opportunity arose — I got the hell out.”

The new exhibition space is housed in the old Freehold Fire Department building on West Main Street. The town had to relocate the historic department, which made Springsteen nervous. A blue collar champion and friend of the working class, Springsteen said he didn’t even want to suggest they move because he didn’t want to step on any toes. But the department agreed, and Springsteen said his new space (which will showcase over 35,000 career items from 47 countries) is in the “coolest” building in town.