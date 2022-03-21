Carly Pearce Meets Two Fans Whose Lives Were Changed by ‘Never Wanted to Be That Girl’

Carly Pearce just met two fans whose lives were changed by “Never wanted to be that girl.” The country singer wrote her songs based on her personal experiences with divorce and grief, and they’ve resonated with a ton of people.

The fans, Tara and Ashley, said their lives were changed by Pearce, who wrote about the experience of meeting them on Twitter.

“Meet Tara & Ashley. During my show last night, I kept seeing a girl flashing a cardboard sign at me, but I couldn’t read it from the stage. I finally stopped the show & asked her what it said. “We’ve dated the same guy for 2 years. You saved us!” Wow. The power of music,” she wrote.

She snapped an adorable photo with the fans after the show. It shows Pearce (middle) with the two women, who said that the song “saved us!”

Meet Tara & Ashley. During my show last night, I kept seeing a girl flashing a cardboard sign at me, but I couldn’t read it from stage. I finally stopped the show & asked her what it said. “We’ve dated the same guy for 2 years. You saved us!” Wow. The power of music 🥲♥️ pic.twitter.com/9HTgMLWdD8 — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) March 20, 2022

The power of music, indeed! It’s amazing how it can unite us, and help us relate to one another. The song tells a story that’s eerily similar to these two girls. It’s about a man who’s cheating, told from the perspectives of the two women involved.

Never Wanted to Be that Girl currently sits at #8 on the Mediabase country chart. Carly Pearce and Ashley McBride, who she dueted with, won an ACM award for music event of the year. Carly Pearce was also named Female artist of the year. And seeing how her music has connected with others, that’s no surprise.

When Pearce Won the ACM Award, She thanked Her Fans

For Pearce, winning the ACM award was absolutely surreal, and in her acceptance speech, she thanked her fans.

“You guys have let me tell my truth. And I feel like you’ve found my truth. You’ve found your truth inside of my songs,” she said. “I wanted you to know that country music is everything to me.”

In the relationship department, Pearce has been through a lot in the past couple of years, but she’s used that pain to connect with her fans through song. And the results have paid off. She said the past few years when it comes to her career have been a dream come true. Meeting fans like the ones she just did have to add to the experience.

“I truly don’t know how to put this into words to you,” she said as she jumped on stage. “but this is all I’ve ever wanted to do in the world.”

Pearce’s music, which is vulnerable and often centers around heartbreak, is available on all major platforms.