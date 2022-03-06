Carly Pearce Opens Up About Biggest Risk She’s Taken and Overcoming Failure

If there is anyone that knows how to turn life around and make the most of a situation it’s Carly Pearce, and risk is nothing new for her.

What to Know

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce Married October 6, 2019

In June 2020, Pearce officially filed for divorce

In the aftermath, Pearce released 29: Written In Stone in September of 2021

The 31-year-old has learned a lot since her divorce from fellow country singer Michael Ray in 2020. No one, especially not Pearce, foresaw what would happen just 8 months after their wedding day. However, after dealing with her emotions her own way, she came out of it on top.

What started as a low point in life, was turned into a high point. That’s because Carly Pearce took a risk, turned inward, and did what she knew how to do. She wrote. And what became of that was 29: Written In Stone. Now she’s one of the biggest stars in country music and looking to capitalize further on that success.

She talked to Country Now about taking risks and doing what you are “meant to do”.

“I know this sounds so cliche, but truly I wouldn’t be here if I never took the leap of faith to move to Nashville and make my dream come true,” the singer said. “Don’t worry about the ‘what if’ and just take the jump. If you’re meant to do it, it will happen, I promise.”

Pearce also talked about embracing failure in life as well. Because it’s always going to be there. You have to respond the right way, though.

“You spend so many years in your 20s feeling lonely and insecure, and it can become easy to stay in that mindset, but without failure, we couldn’t have growth,” she explained. “Just know and be sure in yourself that each challenge or failure will make you stronger.”

Carly Pearce Took a Risk, Now Has 4 ACM Award Nominaitons

The thing is with Carly Pearce and risks, they usually pay off for her. The risk she took on her latest album has been nothing but good for her since. At the upcoming ACM Awards in Las Vegas, the singer is going to be one of the most nominated on the night.

With four nominations, this could be a massive night for Pearce. She is up for Female Artist, Album, Video, and Music Event of the Year. Those are some great nominations and if she were to win one, or even two tonight, it will be a moment that folks remember for a long time when discussing her rise to the top in the future.

She performed at the Nashville New Year’s Eve event, has been on the late-night talk show circuit, playing live shows, and so much more. Her video with Ashely McBryde might be the crown jewel of her achievements in the last year or so. Let’s hope she has a big night and takes home some hardware.