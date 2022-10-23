Carly Simon Breaks Silence After Her Two Sisters Die in Same Week

Following the tragic news that the sisters of Carly Simon passed away within 24 hours of each other, the legendary singer is now speaking about the losses.

As previously reported, Carly Simon’s sister Joanna passed away at the age of 84 from thyroid cancer. Simon’s other sister, Lucy, who was 82 years old, died from breast cancer. The trio teamed up to be the folk group The Simon Sisters in the early ‘6s. They recorded the hit track Winked, Blynken, & Nod.

Although Carly Simon’s sister Lucy went to nursing school in the late ‘60s, she returned to music and recorded two albums, Lucy Simon and Stolen Time. Meanwhile, Joanna was a talented opera singer who performed from the early ‘60s through 1986. Some of the groups that Joanna performed with during her music career were New York Philharmonic, the Vienna Philharmonic, and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. She also had a lead role in 1972’s Black Widow.

While mourning the loss of her older siblings, Carly Simons wrote in a statement to People, “I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived. We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each other’s secret shares. The co-keepers of each other’s memories.”

Carly Simon’s Brother Died Four Years Ago From Lung Cancer

The death of Joanna and Lucy Simon occurred four years after the Simon sisters’ brother Peter Simon died from lung cancer. He was 71 years old at the time. Carly Simon also spoke about what it’s like to be the only Simon alive. “I have no words to explain the feeling of suddenly being the only remaining direct offspring of Richard and Andrea Simon.”

Simons then added that her sisters touched everyone they knew. “Those of us they’ve left behind will be lucky and honored to carry their memories forward.”

Carly Simon's father was Richard Simon, who was a co-founder of the publishing company Simon and Schuster. Her mother, Andrea Simon, was a singer and civil rights activist. She has two children who are 48-year-old Sally and 45-year-old Ben.

Carly Simon is best known for her ‘70s singles Anticipation, The Right Thing To Do, Mockingbird, and You’re So Vain. She will be formally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November with Dolly Parton, Eminem, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, and Eurythmics. The event will take place on the 19th at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will be available for viewing on HBO and HBO Max as well SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume in the SXM App.