Carrie Underwood’s ‘Biggest Influences’ Includes a Full Lineup of Country’s All-Time Great Female Singers

When it comes to those that came before her, Carrie Underwood and her biggest influences are some of the biggest names in country.

Now, look, Underwood came on the scene in the early 2000s after taking the fourth season of American Idol. So, it isn’t hard to imagine what her influences are. She stands on the shoulders of giants and there are new artists that would likely list Underwood as one of their influences.

While speaking with 102.1FM on the iHeart network, Carried Underwood listed her biggest influences and it’s a who’s who list of stars.

“I think my biggest influences musically, or career-wise, would have t obe women like Reba, like Dolly, like Faith Hill, like Martina McBride,” the singer said. “You see all of these women just juggle everything masterfully and many of them are moms and they’re superstars and they’re talented, and you know, I know how hard they work because I’m in their shoes and doing the same juggling.”

Having a family and being a superstar musician isn’t always the easiest thing to do.

“You know, you have the kids and the career and you’re just trying to crush everything you do and being pulled in a million different directions. And to see women like that who are just beautiful and smart and strong and talented, knowing that they have come first and they’re still getting to do what they love and they’re still getting to be the mom and the wife and all the things – that’s just such an inspiration to me and just lets me know that I can do it too.”

I think Carrie Underwood is doing her biggest influences proud. She’s one of the biggest stars in country music and is on her way to being one of those legends.

Carrie Underwood Takes Stage with Biggest Influences at ACM Awards

The upcoming ACM Awards is going to be awesome. There are so many acts and artists ready to take the stage, win awards, and rock the stage. One of Carrie Underwood’s biggest influences, Dolly Parton is going to be hosting the night of fun. So, that means it should be bright, exciting, and full of rhinestones.

Jason Aldean and Underwood are set to perform. The two hit the top of the charts with If I Didn’t Love You. Since then, they have played a number of big shows together. This will likely be another performance of that hit song. There are going to be all kinds of great performances on the night.

Carrie Underwood, one of her biggest influences, and one big night of honoring country music’s best. That’s a recipe for a successful night. We can’t wait to see it all go down on Monday, March 7.