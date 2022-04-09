Carrie Underwood ‘Can’t Believe’ the Generosity in Wake of Her Dog Ace’s Passing

Days after announcing her dog Ace has passed away, country music songstress Carrie Underwood took to her Twitter account to thank her fans for the support she has received during this difficult time.

Carrie Underwood stated in her Twitter post that her fans are the best. An account dedicated to Underwood’s fans shared, “When we heard the news of Ace’s passing, we wanted to put something together in his memory. SOOO many fans came together [and] $4,326 was donated to the C.A.T.S. Foundation in his honest! All donors also signed this card. We love you always, Carrie Underwood!”

Carrie Underwood also wrote, “When I read this, I immediately started crying… I can’t believe you all pitched in like that! Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The “Jesus Take the Wheel” hitmaker thanked the fans on behalf of Ace and all the furry babies her fans helped. As previously reported, Carrie Underwood announced her dog passed away with a series of snapshots of the pup through the years. “He will live on in our hearts and be forever missed,” she wrote. “He was there for me the I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest!”

Carrie Underwood Proclaims She Has Always Been An Animal Lover

In a previous interview with Modern Dog Magazine, Carrie Underwood opened up about her love for animals through the years. “I’ve always been an animal lover. I grew up on a farm and we, unfortunately, live in a place where a lot of people would dump their unwanted animals.”

Although she considered herself a good kid and never broke rules, Carrie Underwood admitted that she would sneak hot dogs for the animals. She also revealed she turned her parents into animal lovers as well.

“I mean, when I was younger we weren’t even allowed animals in the house,” Carrie Underwood recalled. “But today, my mom helps run the animal shelter—Happy Paws—in my hometown. My parents are completely different people now; they have two cats and a dog. They’ve really seen the light.”

Carrie Underwood also said that her love for animals is so strong that she moved out of the dorms because she couldn’t find a home for a cat that she found. “I was like, “What else am I supposed to do with this cat?!’ So I moved.”

In regards to how she cares for her own pets, the country music artist then spoke about how her dogs are used to being on the road with her. “They’ve really become Tour Dogs. Everyone loves them and plays with them. And people take them out for walks when I’m on stage. They just kind of make life for all of us on tour better.”