Carrie Underwood Continues to Tease ‘Ghost Story’ With New Preview

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood teased the release of her upcoming single “Ghost Story” with a preview on Instagram.

On her social media page, the singer shared a clip of the song along with a handful of lyrics. The lyrics include: “You’ll hear a noise, swear you know the voice, and you’ll chase it down the stairs. You’ll look around, not a single sound ’cause there’s no one even there. I’m gonna be your ghost story.”

Fans were enthusiastic about new music from Underwood. One commenter wrote: “This sounds even better than I imagined, omg! I’m so ready for midnight.”

“Loving this song already,” said another fan. “Hope you can have a duet with Gabby Barrett on your upcoming new album. It is such a dream collaboration and both of you are incredible artists!”

For Underwood, it’s been a minute since she released music in the country genre, her Last country music album was Cry Pretty, which was released in 2018. However, she has kept busy. Underwood recorded a Christmas album, My Gift, in 2020. She also released a Gospel album, My Savior, in 2021.

Carrie Underwood Teases New Music With Preview

Recently, Underwood teased the possibility of a new album in an interview. While she hinted that more music is on the horizon. She also discussed the emotion that goes into making a new album.

“If you inject yourself into your art and then you put your art out into the world, and people don’t like it or judge or whatever, it’s like they’re kind of judging you,” said Underwood. “Or they don’t like you.”

When asked directly about whether or not she has a new album, the “All-American Girl” singer revealed that she is constantly writing and recording new music.

“I’m always working on something,” Underwood explained. “Obviously, we can’t spoil too many beans right now. But my fans know what I mean when I say, ‘soon.’ They actually hate it when I use the word. Because they’re like, ‘What does that mean?’ But it’s been busy, for sure.”

She also discussed a recent collaboration with Jason Aldean for the song “If I Didn’t Love You.” According to the singer, this song was years in the making.

“I knew I liked the song and Jason and I have actually been kind of trying to do things together over the years,” revealed Underwood. “We’ve sung together before. But we’ve never officially record anything together. It just kind of felt like this could be our moment. I felt like it was a little bit of an unexpected duet to other people. But I feel like I always knew at some point. I’d probably sing with him officially. And this just seemed like the stars were aligning.”