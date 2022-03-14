Carrie Underwood Drops Cryptic Announcement: Could It Mean New Music?

Mark your calendars, Carrie Underwood fans, because she just might be releasing new music later this year. Per her latest Instagram post, something’s coming this Friday, March 18.

Carrie Underwood posted the cryptic message earlier today. She didn’t include anything in the caption except the side-eye emoji. The text on the picture just reads, “Coming Friday, March 18.” No explanation or clue can be found in the video. It’s just white text on a black screen, with some wind and sparkles blowing in the background. See it for yourself below.

So, why do we think Carrie Underwood might be releasing new music? All her recent posts and interviews point to it. Earlier this week, the country star posted another cryptic picture of herself in a recording studio. The caption on that post reads, “So, I did a thing…”

Frankly, we’ll be shocked if the announcement this Friday isn’t about new music of some sort.

Many Carrie Underwood fans would love to see a new country album from the “Before He Cheats” singer. After all, it’s been four years since the country star released “Cry Pretty,” her last country album. We did get some new music from her 2020 Christmas album, “My Gift” and her 2021 gospel album “My Savior.” But a new country album is long overdue.

Perhaps Underwood feels like it’s time after she worked with Jason Aldean on the country single “If I Didn’t Love You,” which appeared on Aldean’s “Macon, Georgia,” album. The song went on to receive one GRAMMY and three ACM awards nominations. It ended up snagging the ACM Award for Single of the Year.

Carrie Underwood Reveals Thoughts on Releasing New Music

Being an artist of any kind puts a strain on people. The same applies to country superstars like Carrie Underwood, who spoke about relating new music recently. She sat down on the Billy Bones Show to share how stressful the process can be.

“If you inject yourself into your art and then you put your art out into the world, and people don’t like it or judge or whatever, it’s like they’re kind of judging you. Or they don’t like you,” Underwood said on the show.

– @carrieunderwood on the vulnerability she feels when releasing new music. pic.twitter.com/doQWHtTNrO — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) March 14, 2022

This is a risk all artists take. And while it can feel painful at the moment, it doesn’t stop artists like Underwood from continuing to create.

“I’m always working on something,” Carrie Underwood revealed in another interview with Win Country. “Obviously, we can’t spoil too many beans right now. But my fans know what I mean when I say, ‘soon.’ They actually hate it when I use the word. Because they’re like, ‘What does that mean?’ But it’s been busy, for sure.”