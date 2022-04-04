WATCH: Carrie Underwood Gets Emotional Talking About Gospel Album ‘My Savior’ After 2022 Grammys Win

Country superstar Carrie Underwood took home her eighth Grammy award last night, and after receiving the award she gave an emotional testimony about it.

Underwood has racked up eight wins and 16 nominations in her 17-year music career. But this is her first win and nomination for a non-country album. “My Savior” won the Best Roots Gospel category, battling some stiff competition. She won out over Harry Connick Jr. (“Alone With My Faith”), Gaither Vocal Band (“That’s Gospel, Brother”), Ernie Haase & Signature Sound (“Keeping On”), and the Isaacs (“Songs for the Times”).

After accepting the award, Carrie Underwood stepped backstage at the Grammys and gave an emotional speech about it. AP Entertainment posted a video of her speech on Twitter earlier.

“I’m probably immediately gonna start crying,” Underwood starts off by saying. It doesn’t take long to hear the tears in her voice. “I feel like it’s more important because I feel like this is one of the most important bodies of work I’ve ever been a part of, been able to do.”

She added, “This is the one thing I’ve wanted to do literally my whole career. I’ve wanted to make this album. And I got to and this just means the world to me.” Carrie Underwood ended her Grammy’s speech by referencing her earlier comment about crying. “Man, I didn’t last any length of time, did I?”

#Grammy winner Carrie Underwood gets emotional backstage: “I feel like this is one of the most important bodies of work I’ve ever been a part of.” pic.twitter.com/F2LsmoeTP4 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) April 4, 2022

Aside from “My Savior,” Carrie Underwood was in the running for another Grammy. She and Jason Aldean teamed up for a duet called “If I Didn’t Love You,” which was nominated for Best Country Group/Duo Performance. Unfortunately, they lost out to Brothers Osbourne, though that was a well-deserved win.

Carrie Underwood and More Country Winners at the Grammys

Carrie Underwood wasn’t the only country (and gospel) star to take home a Grammy last night. Chris Stapleton also won big, sweeping three of the country categories.

Stapleton’s song “You Should Probably Leave” won the Best Country Solo Performance category. He beat out Lacye Musgraves, Jason Isbell, Mickey Guyton, and Luke Combs. Stapleton also received the Grammy for Best Country Song, which was “Cold.” That’s the song he performed live at the awards show as well.

And finally, Stapleton’s latest album “Starting Over” won for Best Country Album. Stapleton faced fierce competition from Sturgill Simpson, Miranda Lambert, Mickey Guyton, and Brothers Osbourne.

Stapleton won two of those awards pre-show, just like Underwood did. And like Carrie Underwood, Stapleton also had to prepare for a Grammys performance later that night. Underwood rocked a performance of her song “Ghost,” while Stapleton killed it with an incredible delivery of “Cold.”

Speaking on the red carpet after his win, Stapleton mentioned how big a deal the wins were.

“It’s a very big deal,” Stapleton said. “I try not to let it shake you too much. Still have to play tonight.”