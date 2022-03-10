Carrie Underwood Hints at New Music On the Way

Country superstar Carrie Underwood just hinted at some new music and we’re over here flipping out! Especially since it’s been such a long time since the “Before He Cheats” singer has been released an album. In fact, her last album was “Cry Pretty” in 2018. We haven’t forgotten the Christmas album she released in 2020, “My Gift” or her 2021 Gospel album, “My Savior,” but we’d be lying if we said we haven’t missed her country music.

Lucky for us, it doesn’t look like we’re going to have to wait much longer! In a recent Instagram post, the 39-year-old singer shares a photo of herself in the studio. Her caption reads, “So, I did a thing. . .”

Of course, the post gathered some attention in the comments. Considering Underwood’s birthday is almost here, one fan began wondering if she’s releasing some new music on her 40th birthday.

“Are you releasing a song tonight for your birthday?” the fan asked.

Several other country music lovers grew impatient for the singer’s new music. “You’re torturing us!! How about real soon instead of Carrie “soon” PLEASEEEE!”

In case you guys didn’t know, Underwood’s song “If I Didn’t Love You,“ a duet with Jason Aldean took home the ACM Awards for Single Of The Year earlier this week. The country duo shined together onstage at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It definitely sounds like fans are looking forward to new music by Carrie Underwood, and so are we!

2022 ACM Awards: Jason Aldean Was ‘Scared’ About Carrie Underwood’s Gravity-Defying Entrance

Country singers Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean might’ve killed their performance at the ACM Awards. But Aldean seemed to worry that something else might’ve been killed due to Underwood’s entrance. Apparently, while backstage, Aldean was nervous for Underwood to make her entrance.

“I was scared for her, actually,” he admitted. “When we came to rehearsals, I knew she was coming from the ceiling. But I was like, ‘Where’s she sitting?’ And they showed me this little bitty seat. I went to her and said, ‘Man, I’m glad you’re doing this and not me. Because I would have tapped out.’”

Carrie Underwood Teased She Might Be Working on New Music During the ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood’s most recent Instagram post wasn’t the only time this week the award winner teased her fans with possible new music. At the ACM Awards, Underwood dropped hints about possible new music as she exited the Monday evening awards show.

“I mean, I’m always working on something,” the award winner revealed to the press. “Obviously we can’t spill too many beans right now. But my fans know what I mean when I say…soon. Actually, they hate it when I use that word, because they’re like, ‘What does that mean?!’ But, [I’ve] been busy, for sure.”

Well, the “Just A Dream” singer might not have been able to give us too many details, but she apparently is “working on something.” Her recent post reveals that it’s new music!