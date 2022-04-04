carrie-underwood-joins-cmt-awards-lineup

Following her big win at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Carrie Underwood has been announced as a performer for the upcoming 2022 CMT Awards.

According to a release from CMT, Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, and Old Dominion have been added to the line-up of performers at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will take place in one week. Others performing are Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and Carly Pearce.

CMT also announced the six finalists for the CMT Music Awards Video of the Year. Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean’s duet “If I Didn’t Love You” is one of the nominees for the award. Others include Kane Brown’s “One Mississippi”; Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney’s “Half of My Town”; Luke Combs’ “Forever After All”; Cody Johnson’s “’Til You Can’t”; and Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson’s “Never Say Never.”

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will be co-hosted by Ballerini and Marvel Studios star Anthony Mackie. It will be broadcast live from Nashville at 8 p.m. on Monday (April 11th) on CBS. This is the first time that the event will appear on the network. The award show will be streaming live and on-demand through Paramount+ as well. CMT also says it is airing the CMT Music Awards Extended Cut with an additional 30 minutes of performances. It will also include bonus footage. That will air on the following Friday (April 15th).

Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean’s ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ Won a CMA Award Last Month

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean’s “If I Didn’t Love You” scored Single of the Year at the 57th CMA Awards last month. The single was also a nominee for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year at that award show as well.

Aldean previously spoke about working with Carrie Underwood on the hit track. “Carrie was made for this song, but also for this video. I’m glad that she was down to get together to make it. It’s something that turned out a little outside of what I’d normally do. Which is always cool.”

Aldean also stated that he and his crew were close to finishing up his album “Macon, Georgia,” when the song came it. “We knew we had to record it. I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime. Luckily, she loved the song. And it was kind of like a rocket from there. She did her thing like only Carrie can. And I don’t know how. But she made it sound even better than what we expected. It’s a really special song to start this album.”

Along with attracting nominations at the CMA Awards, “If I Didn’t Love You” was up for Best Country/Duo Performance at the Grammy Awards.