Carrie Underwood Nails First Live Performance of ‘Ghost Story’ at 2022 Grammys

Not only did Carrie Underwood take home a Grammy last night, she also totally nailed her performance of “Ghost Story” at the music awards show. The song is haunting and cinematic, as Underwood describes it, and she’s said that it feels like a sequel to “Before He Cheats.”

“Ghost Story” is a vocally demanding song for Carrie Underwood, but she embraced the challenge head-on. She told Apple Music that she knew she had to sing it as soon as she heard it. “The chord changes and the musicality of it just didn’t sound like anything that’s on the radio right now,” she said. “I feel like it was a great first choice for a single because I feel like it’s enough of what people like about me. There’s some drama, it’s a cinematic song, it’s a great story song. It’s kind of this revenge kind of song, and there’s something sort of epic about it.”

Her performance was epic as well. Underwood absolutely killed it at the Grammys. The new song is amazing, it conjures up so many images as you listen, like watching a movie in your mind. It works perfectly with Underwood’s vocal range and sound. Overall, Carrie Underwood gave an incredible performance, as usual.

Carrie Underwood Premieres ‘Ghost Story,’ Talks Next Album Plans

Carrie Underwood’s “Ghost Story” is definitely going to be part of a larger project, she says, and that project is gearing up to be something fun. Speaking with Apple Music, Underwood shared as much as she could about this next season of her music career.

“I think overall this next project is fun,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun. We covered a lot of ground-making it and just kind of went into the whole project of ‘let’s just have fun and make music we love and see what happens.’ I got to write a lot, I got to co-produce again with [producer] David Garcia. Which is just so much fun being able to be there from the ground up and really make more musical decisions.”

She continued, “It’s a lot of fun, and I feel like people are going to hear everything and just going to get some warm fuzzies. Hopefully, it’ll just make people happy to listen to. It’s a very sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room kind of album. I think it’s going to translate well and people are going to like it.”

Tell you what, I personally can’t wait for another solo Carrie Underwood album. The last one she released was “Cry Pretty” in 2018; we’re definitely due some new, fun music, especially since her last two albums, the Christmas-themed “My Gift” and gospel album “My Savior”–which just won a Grammy, thank you very much–were so intense and serious. We’re all looking forward to Underwood getting back into what she does best; feisty revenge songs, strong vocals, and a catalog of characters.