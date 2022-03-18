Carrie Underwood on Her Next Album: ‘Hopefully It’ll Just Make People Happy’

Following the release of her new single Ghost Story, Carrie Underwood shares her thoughts about her next album project.

During a recent appearance on Today’s Country With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country, Carrie Underwood spoke about her current project and what word she would describe her new album. “It’s fun. It’s a lot of fun.”

New music 👏🏼 real ghost stories 👏🏼 a “sing into your hairbrush” kind of album 👏🏼 and loving a challenge. THANK YOU @carrieunderwood for joining us on a brand new episode of today country to celebrate the release of #GhostStory! @AppleMusic https://t.co/CqrZKCg5n3 pic.twitter.com/2NxNgTDOuR — Kelleigh Bannen (@kelleighbannen) March 18, 2022

Also during her interview, Carrie Underwood stated that she co-wrote most of the tracks on her upcoming album. She co-produced alongside David Garcia. “Yeah, it’s a lot of fun. And I feel like people are going to hear everything and just going to get some warm fuzzies and just, I don’t know, hopefully, it’ll make people happy to listen to.”

Carrie Underwood also described the new album as being very like singing into hairbrush kind of music. “It’s a very like sing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room kind of album. Which I think it’s going to translate well. I think people are going to like it.”

Carrie Underwood previously hinted that new music was on its way. She took to Instagram earlier this month with a snapshot of her in the studio. She captioned the post, “So, I did a thing…”

Carrie Underwood further shared at the ACM Awards that she was working on some new music. “Obviously, we can’t spill too many beans right now. But my fans know what I mean when I say… soon. Actually, they hate it when I use that word. Because they’re like, ‘What does that mean?!’ But [I’ve] been busy, for sure.”

The upcoming album from Carrie Underwood will reportedly be her seventh. It is also her first album since Cry Pretty in 2018. Besides her Gospel and Christmas albums, Underwood has released one solo single in 2019 Drinking Alone. She also teamed up with fellow country star Jason Alden for If I Didn’t Love You in 2021. The single scored an ACM Award and is nominated for a Grammy.

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Her New Single ‘Ghost Story’

Also during her appearance on Kelleigh Bannen’s podcast, Carrie Underwood discussed her new single Ghost Story. “It just didn’t sound like anything else that’s on the radio right now. I feel like everything I’ve done, even at the most out of character, is still a small part of me. And it’s fun to be able to kind of tap into that. And to some extent, I guess you do kind of have to be a bit of an actress to like go there. But that’s what’s so fun about it.”

Carrie Underwood notably wrote the track with Hillary Lindsey and Josh Kear. All in all, she is very proud of the final product. The lyrics read, “I’m gonna be your ghost story / The keeping you up all night memory / I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me / I’m gonna be your ghost story.”