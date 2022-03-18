Carrie Underwood Opens Up About New Single ‘Ghost Story’

Carrie Underwood is revealing new details about her new single “Ghost Story.” The country star says it is unlike anything on the radio.

Carrie Underwood is returning to the radio with a new spring single. “Ghost Story” is a song about revenge, featuring darker imagery that is unlike the country star. It can be freeing to write a different kind of track after such a long and successful career. In an interview, she says it is fun to step into a different kind of character.

“I feel like everything that I’ve done, even at the most out of character, is still a small part of me,” she says. “And it’s fun to be able to kind of tap into that. And to some extent, I guess you do kind of have to be a bit of an actress to like go there, but that’s what’s so fun about it.”



Although this is the star’s first radio single since her song “Drinking Alone,” it is very different to what country fans are used to hearing on the airwaves. While it has pop crossover appeal, it is the song’s themes that are most surprising.

“I’m gonna be your ghost story,” the lyrical hook reads. The lyrics reveal that Underwood is feeling stronger after a breakup. However, her ex-boyfriend is definitely suffering.

Ooh, you’ll wish you’d never said goodbye

Wish you never let me go

Let the love between us die

You can carve it into stone

Underwood wrote the track with Hillary Lindsey and Josh Kear. All in all, she is very proud of the final product.

“It just didn’t sound like anything else that’s on the radio right now,” she adds.

“Ghost Story” is available to stream on all platforms now. Check out the official lyric video below.

Fans React to Carrie Underwood’s New Single

“Ghost Story” has been out into the world for less than 12 hours now, but fans are already giving their reactions on social media. Comparing the song to her previous chart-toppers like “Blown Away,” it looks like listeners are keeping the new track on repeat.

“I really love Carrie she always delivers everything she does! Love the song! A very beautiful song !” one fan writes.

“I. AM. Obsessed!! Leave it to Carrie Underwood to always bring the hits! Gonna be on repeat for a long time,” another says.

While Carrie has written about the themes of revenge before, “Ghost Story” feels more mature. Many listeners agree.

“I’m so in love with this song; it’s already on repeat. It’s like the adult grown-up version of ‘Before he cheats,'” one notes.

What do you think about the track? Be sure to let us know on social media.