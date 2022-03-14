carrie-underwood-opens-up-about-vulnerability-she-feels-releasing-new-music

Following her star-studded performance at the 2022 ACM Awards, country music songstress Carrie Underwood opens up about the vulnerability she feels while releasing new music.

During her appearance on the Billy Bones Show, Carrie Underwood shares what happens when she (or others) release new music. “If you inject yourself into your art and then you put your art out into the world, and people don’t like it or judge or whatever, it’s like they’re kind of judging you. Or they don’t like you.”

In @webgirlmorgan's #Skinny;



– @OfficialJackson is headed out on tour!

– @blakeshelton on his expectations when he was a rising country music artist.

– @carrieunderwood on the vulnerability she feels when releasing new music. pic.twitter.com/doQWHtTNrO — Bobby Bones Show (@bobbybonesshow) March 14, 2022

Carrie Underwood’s comments about releasing music also come just after she hinted some new music was on the way. In a recent Instagram post, the Before He Cheats hitmaker shared a snapshot of her singing in the recording studio. She wrote in the caption, “So, I did a thing…”

As previously reported, Carrie Underwood’s last country music album was Cry Pretty, which was released in 2018. She also released a Christmas album, My Gift, in 2020; and a Gospel album, My Savior, in 2021.

Carrie Underwood Recently Discussed Her Future Music Plans

While chatting with Win Country, Carrie Underwood spoke about her future plans, including what music projects she’s currently working on. “I’m always working on something. Obviously, we can’t spoil too many beans right now. But my fans know what I mean when I say, ‘soon.’ They actually hate it when I use the word. Because they’re like, ‘What does that mean?’ But it’s been busy, for sure.”

Last year, she teamed up with fellow country music icon Jason Aldean for If I Didn’t Love You. The single is from Aldean’s tenth album, Macon, Georgia. The song was notably nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. It also received nominations in three categories at the ACM Awards. Which were Single of the Year; Musical Event of the Year; and Music Video of the Year. The hit track scored Single fo the Year.

In November 2021, Jason Aldean reacted to the single hitting No. 1 for multiple weeks in a row on both Mediabase/Country Aircheck singles chart and Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. “This song wouldn’t be what it is without Carrie Underwood. She took it to a whole different level. Country radio has always been and will continue to be an important part of me getting to my fans. And all their support doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Carrie Underwood also revealed how Aldean approached her for the single. “I knew I liked the song and Jason and I have actually been kind of trying to do things together over the years. We’ve sung together before. But we’ve never officially record anything together. It just kind of felt like this could be our moment. I felt like ti was a little bit of an unexpected duet to other people. But I feel like I always knew at some point. I’d probably sing with him officially. And this just seemed like the stars were aligning.”