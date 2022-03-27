Carrie Underwood Reflects on Pivotal Words Her Mother Once Told Her

Country superstar Carrie Underwood resumed her Las Vegas residency this week, bringing her mother up on stage in a wholesome moment of joy.

Like many celebrities and artists, Underwood wanted to give credit to the people who motivated her to go for her dreams. It seems like forever ago that the wildly-successful singer appeared on “American Idol,” but that’s truly where her career began. And Carrie Underwood might not have shot her shot without a little encouragement from her mother.

Carrie posted several pictures of her and Carole Underwood on Instagram earlier today. The two look to be rocking out together on stage, singing their hearts out and holding each other close.

“’If you wanna go, I’ll take you.’ These might have been the most pivotal words anyone has ever spoken to me,” Carrie Underwood wrote in the caption about her mother. “I was busy talking myself out of trying out for American Idol and my mom said these words…the rest is history. Tonight, I got to sing with her on stage in front of the most incredible crowd in #LasVegas ❤️ Life sure is amazing! Thanks, Mom, for everything!”

It’s beyond sweet that Carrie Underwood took the time to thank her mother. No special occasion necessary. She just wanted to put her love out there for all to see and hear.

Underwood returned to Las Vegas after finishing up the first part of her residency in December. She originally toured on December 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, and 11. Then, the country star added more dates for March 23, 25, 26, 30. You can also catch her in Vegas on April 1-2 and May 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, and 21.

Carrie Underwood Preps for GRAMMYS With Throwback Video

The 2022 GRAMMYs take place in just one week on Sunday, April 3, at 8 p.m. EST. It’s no surprise that Carrie Underwood has received a slew of nominations for her recent albums and singles.

Underwood and Jason Aldean received a nomination for their duet “If I Didn’t Love You,” under the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category. Her 2021 album “My Savior” was also nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album.

The country singer decided to look back on her time creating and performing “My Savior” last year. She posted a video on Instagram titled “Carrie Underwood: Behind the Performance at the Ryman” earlier this week. Check it out below.

“I can’t believe it’s already been a year since I released #MySavior and it’s nominated for a GRAMMY !!” Underwood said in her caption. “Here’s a look behind the scenes of my performance of #NothingButTheBloodOfJesus with my friend @iamwilderwoods.”