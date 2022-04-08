Carrie Underwood Reveals the Songs She Would Put on the ‘Playlist of My Life’

Carrie Underwood definitely can come up with some big-time songs on a playlist. She was asked what would that type of playlist be? Well, the country music superstar does not disappoint. Carrie Underwood has had a lot of hits in her career. Yet this playlist also has her tipping her hat toward other musical acts, too. We think it’s worth listening to her share her thoughts on her “playlist of my life.”

Carrie Underwood Isn’t Shy When Offering Up Her Playlist Selections

So, what do you think about that playlist? Maybe you would have some different choices. But Underwood is not going to disappoint in her choices. On Thursday, she had some good news to share with her fans. Yep, it is time for a new album on June 10 titled “Denim and Rhinestones.”

In March 2021, she released her gospel album titled “My Savior.” It looks like she’s going to be doing some country numbers here. Underwood made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday. On the tweet, she has a photo of herself in a denim dress and a jacket with rhinestone fringe. But she did win a Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album at the 2022 Grammys.

Country Music Singer Recalls How ‘My Savior’ Came Together

Other albums in the running were Harry Connick Jr.’s “Alone With My Faith,” Gaither Vocal Band’s “That’s Gospel, Brother,” Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s “Keeping On,” and The Isaacs’ “Songs For the Times.” Underwood also shared her excitement about performing her new single “Ghost Story” at the 2022 Grammys. “I got to sing ‘Ghost Story’ for the first time on the Recording Academy stage! What a night!”

Underwood talked about the songs that make up her now Grammy-winning album “My Savior” in a March 2021 interview with NPR. “These were just songs I grew up singing,” Underwood said. “I went to a very small Baptist church in my hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma. We would file in and sit in the pews. They’d say, ‘Open your hymnals to page…’ or whatever. And off we went.”

She then explained that she can hear the congregation singing. That also includes certain voices of important people she grew up with in her life. She was asked if she continues to sing those songs into her adulthood. “When we started out making our list, it was a very long list of songs to sing,” Underwood said. “And I knew I had my pillars. I wanted to record ‘How Great Thou Art’ and ‘Softly and Tenderly.’ Because those are songs I’ve been singing over the years in live situations.” Expect more hits out of her from this new album.