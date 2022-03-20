Carrie Underwood Reveals the Inspiration Behind New Song ‘Ghost Story’

Carrie Underwood has graced fans with a new single, “Ghost Story,” and the story behind the tune is just as hauntingly beautiful.

David Garcia, Hilary Lindsey, and Josh Kear co-wrote the song together. The “Cry Pretty” singer and Garcia co-produced it together. He previously co-produced her 2021 record, My Savior. There wasn’t a doubt that putting all of these chart-toppers together in a room would give Carrie Underwood a future hit.

“They are such talented, amazing songwriters who know me so well,” Underwood said of the writers. “From the first time I heard it I knew I had to record it. I have always loved performing songs that tell a story and inspire some kind of cinematic imagery when you hear them, and that is definitely true of ‘Ghost Story.’ It creates a mood and a vibe that is different than anything else I’ve recorded before.”

Underwood said that they “nailed it” and that it was perfect for her next musical era. The song is also reminiscent of “Two Black Cadillacs” in terms of storytelling but with a completely different take.

“The song is hauntingly beautiful, has a really wide range and amazing melody,” she said. “[It] just tells this really cool, cinematic story of how this guy is never going to be able to let go of the girl he let go of because she’s just always going to be haunting him. He’s going to see her everywhere. He’s gonna want her back but she’s moved on – sorry man.”

Underwood added that it is “challenging vocally” but that she was thrilled that they thought of her for the tune.

Carrie Underwood on ‘Ghost Story’

Carrie Underwood sings in the chorus, “I’m gonna be your ghost story / The keeping you up all night memory / I’ll be haunting you, you’ll be wanting me / I’m gonna be your ghost story.”

Last week, the American Idol star spoke to Kelleigh Bannen on her Apple Radio show about the new single. “It just didn’t sound like anything else that’s on the radio right now,” Underwood stated. “I felt like everything I’ve done, even at the most out of character, is still a small part of me. And it’s fun to be able to kind of tap into that.”

She plans on performing the song on tour and potentially even her latest Las Vegas residency.

“I think the thing I’m looking forward to the most about playing this song live is all the things I can do with it in a live setting. We want people to see and feel and experience the song. So I’m definitely just looking forward to doing things visually and creatively to support the song,” she concluded.