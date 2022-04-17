Carrie Underwood on Saturday’s Grand Ole Opry Performance: ‘Forever Honored to Be a Part of This Family’

Following her recent performance at the Grand Ole Opry, country music superstar Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram to share snapshots of the show.

“I love gettin’ all gussied up on a Saturday night to go play at the Grand Ole Opry!” Carrie Underwood declared in her social media post. “I am forever honored to be part of this family!”

Carrie Underwood was notably inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in May 2008 by Garth Brooks. Her induction into the iconic venue came close to three years after she made her debut there in June 2005. Her first Opry performance was even two weeks after she won “American Idol.”

CMT reported that during the Grand Ole Opry ceremony, Brooks declared at the time, “I can’t imagine what you’re feeling right now. I cried like a baby the whole time. You will be rained with awards from the CMA, ACM, Grammys, and all that stuff. Nothing will last as long or be more important than this award right here tonight. Congratulations.”

Following the induction, Carrie Underwood performed several of her hits at the Grand Ole Opry, including “Last Name,” and “All-American Girl,” while Vince Gill joined Underwood on “Jesus, Take The Wheel.”

Carrie Underwood previously gushed about performing at Grand Ole Opry as well. While performing for the first time on the Opry stage, the country singer went on to declare, “It’s kind of magical. I don’t feel like I deserve this at all.”

Prior to Her Grand Ole Opry Ceremony, Carrie Underwood Performed at the 2022 CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood’s appearance at the Grand Ole Opry comes just days after she took the stage at the 2022 CMT Awards. The singer and songwriter performed her new single “Ghost Story” while singing upside down. Underwood also won Collaborative Video of the Year for “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean.

Along with the two performances and scoring the award, Carrie Underwood released a sneak people of “Denim and Rhinestones,” which is another new single. Underwood has been teasing her soon-to-be-announced album, which she produced with David Garcia. During an interview with Kelleigh Bannen from “Today’s Country With Kelleigh Bannen,” Underwood shared that the new album is a lot of fun. “I feel like people are going to hear everything and just going to get some warm fuzzies. And just, I don’t know, hopefully, it’ll just make people happy to listen to.”

Carrie Underwood also said that the album is like singing into your hairbrush, in your house, in your room kind of album. “Which I think it’s going to translate well. I think people are going to like it.”