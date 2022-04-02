Carrie Underwood Sends Message to Fans Ahead of Final Las Vegas Residency ‘Reflection’ Show

Carrie Underwood and her “Reflection” Las Vegas Residency have been a smashing hit so far, and the singer is almost reluctant to go home.

We know Underwood will be happy to spend some time with her husband and kids for the next month or so. But this residency seems to have been an incredible experience for the country star, and one she doesn’t want to let go of just yet.

The “Before He Cheats” singer took to Instagram to share some photos from last night’s show on Friday, April 1. In the photos, we see an absolutely packed Las Vegas stadium, and Carrie Underwood on stage serving some incredible looks. She rocks a gorgeous silver dress with puffy tulle shoulders in one pic. In another, Underwood looks flawless in a high-lo deep purple dress.

“I’m sad I only have one more show until I head home,” Carrie Underwood wrote in her caption. “I cannot explain how much I love #REFLECTION! Let’s do it again tomorrow night!”

Tonight’s show, on Saturday, April 2, will be Carrie Underwood’s last in Las Vegas for the time being. Her residency has become so popular with fans that the venue continues adding dates and performances for her. So while we won’t see Underwood in Vegas for the month of April, she will return for more shows in May.

Get tickets here for Carrie Underwood’s final residency performances on May 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, and 21.

Jason Aldean Wants to Do More Duets With Carrie Underwood If Their Single Wins a Grammy

On Sunday, April 3, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean will find out if their duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” wins a Grammy. They’re up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance this year, and Underwood’s also in the running for Best Roots Gospel Album for her album “My Savior.”

The Grammys take place tomorrow in Las Vegas, so Carrie Underwood can finish out her residency and dive straight into the awards show. Depending on if all goes well and she and Aldean take home the award, he’s happy to duet with her again.

“If we win a Grammy for this song, Carrie’s going to be on every album,” Aldean told Billboard earlier. “If that’s all it took for me to win a Grammy, we’re doing another song next time.”

Aldean’s received five nominations including this year’s but hasn’t won the award. Carrie Underwood has 16 Grammy nominations and seven wins under her belt. “If I Didn’t Love You” already snagged “Single of the Year” at the ACM Awards, plus nominations in two other categories. The duo faces the Brothers Osbourne, Dan + Shay, Ryan Hurd and Marren Morris, and Elle King and Miranda Lambert.