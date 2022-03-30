Carrie Underwood Set to Perform at 2022 Grammy Awards

With the 2022 Grammys to take place this Sunday (April 3rd), the organizers of the big event have officially announced the performers for the evening. Of those performers is country music superstar Carrie Underwood.

According to a press release, Carrie Underwood is one of the many artists that will take to the stage at the 2022 Grammys. Others to perform are John Legend, Silk Sonic, Maverick City Music, Billy Strings, Brothers Osbourne, and Billie Eilish.

Carrie Underwood, who is a seven-time Grammy winner, is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her and Jason Aldean’s hit track “If I Didn’t Love You.” She is also nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album, which is her “My Savior ” album. Underwood also announced she’s performing at the Grammy Awards on her Instagram. “See you at the Grammys on Sunday, April 3!” she wrote in the post.

Taste of Country reports that in the Grammys country categories, Mickey Guyton and Chris Stapleton are leading the nominations. Both have three nominations each. Meanwhile, Kacey Musgraves has two nominations for her new single “Camera Roll. ” And Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert, and Sturgill Simpson also each have two nominations. Meanwhile, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton are up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal for their albums That’s Life and A Holly Dolly Christmas.

Carrie Underwood States That ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ is the Perfect Duet For Her and Jason Aldean

In a press release from Universal Music Group Nashville, Carrie Underwood stated that “If I Didn’t Love You ” is the perfect duet for her and Jason Aldean to perform.

“Jason asked if I would sing ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ with him,” Carrie Underwood recalled. “I knew I liked the song. And Jason and I have actually been kind of trying to do things together over rot years. We’ve sang together before. But we’ve never officially recorded anything together.”

Carrie Underwood also said that “If I Didn’t Love You ” felt like it could be her and Aldean’s moment. “I felt like it was a little bit of an unexpected duet to other people. But I feel like I kind of always knew at some point I’d probably sing with him officially. And this just seemed like, the stars were aligning and it just seemed like was going to be the perfect fit.”

Aldean explained his album Macon was nearly finished when he and his team decided to talk to Carrie Underwood about the hit track. “I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime. Luckily, she loved the song and it was kind of like a rocket from there. She did her thing, and I don’t know how. But she made it sound even better than what we expected.”

Aldean further shared that “If I Didn’t Love You ” is a really special song to start the album.