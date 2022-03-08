Carrie Underwood Teases She Might Be Working on New Music

Carrie Underwood dropped some exciting hints at the ACM Awards early this week, teasing that she may be currently working on some new music. As the “Before He Cheats” singer exited the Monday evening awards show on March 7, she hinted towards some new works that Underwood fans are no doubt excited to hear.

“I mean, I’m always working on something,” the award-winning country music superstar told the press. This, of course, is in response to questions about whether or not fans can expect a new album in the near future. But, the former American Idol adds, she can’t break too much information too early. So fans will just have to wait for more details in the future.

“Obviously we can’t spill too many beans right now,” Carrie Underwood says of any new music that might be coming down the pike.

“But my fans know what I mean when I say … soon,” the country music icon continues. Good news, for sure! However, Underwood did acknowledge the vagueness the word “soon” often projects.

“Soon,” Underwood says.

“Actually, they hate it when I use that word, because they’re like, ‘What does that mean?!'” the singer says of her fans. “But, [I’ve] been busy, for sure.”

Carrie Underwood Names Some of Her Biggest Influences In Music

Recently, the American Idol winner discussed some of her biggest influences in the music industry. And, the list is a veritable who’s-who of some bigtime female country music superstars, for sure!

“I think my biggest influences musically, or career-wise, would have t obe women like Reba, like Dolly, like Faith Hill, like Martina McBride,” Carrie Underwood told 102.1FM on the iHeart network in a recent interview.

“You see all of these women just juggle everything masterfully,” the country singer continues. “And many of them are moms and they’re superstars and they’re talented.”

Underwood adds that if there is anything she gets, it’s how difficult it can be to balance life with fame and super-stardom. In fact, it was many of her musical inspirations that showed her that balancing both is entirely possible.

“I know how hard they work,” Underwood says in the interview. “Because I’m in their shoes and doing the same juggling.”

The country music star adds that having multiple roles inspires her to “crush” everything she does. Despite regularly being pulled in a “million different directions.”

“To see women like that who are just beautiful and smart and strong and talented, knowing that they have come first,” Carrie Underwood explains.

“And they’re still getting to do what they love and they’re still getting to be the mom and the wife and all the things,” the star continues. “That’s just such an inspiration to me and just lets me know that I can do it too.”