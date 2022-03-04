Charley Crockett Drops ‘I Feel For You,’ the Lead Single From His Next Album

Charley Crockett dropped a new single and announced a new album this morning proving once again that he’s one of the hardest-working artists in the genre. This comes after he announced shows with Willie Nelson as well as a spring headlining tour.

Last year, he dropped two albums – 10 for Slim in February and Music City USA in September. Now, less than six months after the last record, Crockett is getting ready to drop another full-length. Lil’ G.L. Presents Jukebox Charley will hit shelves and streaming April 22nd.

Charley Crockett’s New Single: A Hard-Hitting Deep Cut

Charley Crockett announced the new album and dropped the lead single in the same breath. “I Feel for You,” hit the internet this morning and I can’t get enough. I mean, it’s Charley Crockett covering Jerry Reed. How can you go wrong?

Long before Charley Crockett released it as a single, Jerry Reed featured “I Feel for You” on his 1966 debut album The Unbelievable Guitar & Voice of Jerry Reed. It’s hard to top the late great Jerry Reed at just about anything. His guitar style was instantly recognizable, his pen was powerful and prolific, and his voice was soulful as all get out. But, if anyone currently making music can come close, it’s Charley Crockett.

This new single highlights the interesting dichotomy of Charley Crockett’s music. He didn’t make any big changes from Reed’s original. However, he managed to make the song his own. Crockett upped the tempo just a little which adds some urgency to the delivery. At the same time, his just-rough-enough baritone adds a little more heartache to the lyrics.

The Lil’ G.L. Albums

Charley Crockett’s catalog is deep and this single sees it getting even deeper. He releases covers albums as well as records packed with original songs. You can tell what you’re in for before you press play. If you see “Lil’ G.L. Presents” on the cover, you know you’re in for a record full of classic cover songs. So far, he’s dropped three of these. Blue Bonanza, Honky Tonk Jubilee, and 10 for Slim: Charley Crockett Sings James Hand. In those records, we see Charley paying tribute to the classic country, blues, and soul musicians who shaped his timeless sound.

In the fourth installment of the Lil’ G.L. Presents series, Jukebox Charley, we’ll see Crockett digging into the record crates and pulling out deep cuts from some of the best in the business. “I Feel for You” is just the tip of the iceberg.

Check out the tracklist for the Jukebox Charley. It’s full of cuts from legendary songwriters like Tom T. Hall, Willie Nelson, and plenty more.