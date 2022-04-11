Chris Bailey, The Saints Frontman, Dies at 65

Earlier this week, tragic news has struck the punk music world as Chris Bailey, the frontman of The Saints, has died at the age of 65. Bailey passed away on Sunday, April 9. The conditions of his death are still unknown.

Born in Kenya in 1957, and raised in Brisbane, Australia, Chris Bailey formed The Saints with fellow bandmates guitarist and songwriter Ed Kuepper and drummer Ivor Hay. In 1973, they released their revolutionary single, “(I’m) Stranded,” which put them on the forefront of the international punk stage. Along with the Sex Pistols and the Ramones, The Saints took over the music industry in the 70s.

Back in 2007, Chris Bailey admitted that he never intended to make it under the punk label. While the band didn’t necessarily reject the category, they certainly didn’t celebrate the fact that this was what the public considered their music.

“It’s not so much that we were at the vanguard so much as we were on the periphery,” Bailey told Billboard. “I don’t think any of us were that enamored with the punk tag. However, I can accept that ‘punk rock’ has come to mean something over the years and if one has to be lumped into a category. I guess that punky rock is better than being perceived as a born-again Christian zealot or a supporter of ‘new Labour’? So in that context I guess it’s O.K. As to new bands, it is pretty much same as it ever was – some bands are great, some are crap – one shouldn’t forget that this is showbiz.”

The Saints and Fellow Musicians Mourn the Loss of Chris Bailey

Of course, the remainder of the legendary band is now mourning the loss of their vocalist. The band shared the news with fans on Facebook.

“It is with great pain in our hearts that we have to inform you about the passing of Chris Bailey, singer and songwriter of The Saints, on April the 9th 2022,” the band wrote on their official page. “Chris lived a life of poetry and music and stranded on a Saturday night. Family and friends.”

Likewise, The Saints guitarist Ed Kuepper shared similar sentiments.

“Very sad to confirm the news about Chris Bailey dying on the weekend,” he wrote on Twitter. “Chris and I met when we were about 14 during detention at Oxley High School and became close friends which later developed into what I always thought was an extremely strong artistic partnership. I couldn’t have hoped for a better singer.”

Fellow Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes joined in on the conversation. He wrote, “One of the greatest songwriters this country produced has passed away. His band The Saints were punks before punk. He was a master of words and helped tell our story.”

Outsider extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the late Chris Bailey.